25th MFA Awards Open For Entries

The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) today launched the 2024 MFA Awards, Australia’s pre-eminent media awards, celebrating 25 years of change-making and effective media thinking.

Entries are open to MFA member media agencies, clients and media owners, with a call to showcase work that lives up to the industry’s We Are The Changers purpose, demonstrating best-practice media thinking and long-term business growth for clients.

With the Seven Network back on board as the Grand Prix Sponsor, marking the 15th consecutive year of sponsoring the category, this year’s MFA Awards will be celebrated with a black-tie gala dinner at White Bay Cruise Terminal in Sydney on 19 September.

The MFA Awards is one of the industry’s most credible awards programs thanks to the rigorous judging process, which includes independent auditing, blind voting and proof of media contribution, with diverse judges from the whole spectrum of our industry: marketers, media agencies, media owners and tech companies.

Complementing the awards, the MFA’s industry-wide conference, MFA EX, will be held in Melbourne on 5 September and in Sydney on 19 September, leading into the awards. MFA EX aims to inspire and educate the media industry by highlighting global best-practice work, media innovation and cutting-edge thinking.

“Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the MFA Awards is an important reminder of the value of this awards program, the only awards in our industry with a focus on the craft of media and media effectiveness in the work we do for clients. With categories ranging from Business Impact to Long-term Results, as well as media innovation and an ESG Award, our purpose it to recognise and champion thinking that achieves positive change and long-lasting business results for clients,” said MFA Awards co-chairs Sophie Price and Chris Colter.




