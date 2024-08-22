25 Fresh Acts Join SXSW Music Roster

SXSW Sydney has unveiled the latest additions to the lineup and offered an overview of the range of artists and experiences that will define this year’s event, with over 25 fresh acts joining the already buzzy roster.

Last year, SXSW Sydney music showcases saw the city come alive as iconic venues and live entertainment institutions played host to a diverse array of emerging artists from around the world — cementing its place as the ultimate hub for music discovery and connection.

This year, badgeholders will have the unique opportunity to gain insights from global cultural and creative leaders through a range of conference talks, panels, and meetups. Engage with music industry veterans discussing topics such as Breaking Asia, Global Trends in Indie Marketing and Live A&R Feedback workshops. Newly announced speakers include booking legends Marty Diamond and Larry Webman (Wasserman), A&R manager Samantha Urbani (Secretly Group), iconic Indian composer and musician A.R. Rahman, and more.

Plus, joining a stellar lineup of previously announced emerging stars and international sensations like Jorja Smith, Ayesha Madon, Voice of Baceprot and Nick Ward, over 25 fresh acts including 2touch (NSW), Heno. (USA), dogworld (VIC), GIMMY (NSW), Kurilpa Reach (QLD), and recently-minted platinum party master Touch Sensitive (LA via NSW).

SXSW Sydney will also be flaunting the best of the APAC region, with artists like Berlin Psycho Nurses (China), KATHMANDU (Indonesia), mindfreakk (Indonesia), and YONLAPA (Thailand) all making their Australian debut.

Music Badges and Wristbands are on sale now. The next price rise for Badges is August 30 (next week)! Secure yours today to save up to $400.