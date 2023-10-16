2024 AWARD School Heads Announced

AWARD has announced its AWARD School heads for 2024, welcoming six highly acclaimed creatives who will help guide the next wave of creative talent in Australia.

Taking on the joint role of National and NSW School co-heads – the main leads on AWARD School’s 2024 program – are Sharon Edmondston, group creative director, M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ, and Scott Dettrick, creative director, The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song.

Both have extensive experience driving creativity across their respective agencies and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to the AWARD School program. They will take over the reins from Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt and Matt Chandler who have worked incredibly hard to lift the program’s standards even higher while bringing great enthusiasm and skill to the role.

“Matt and Kat have undeniably left an indelible mark on AWARD School, setting a remarkably high bar. I couldn’t be more thrilled about the prospect of collaborating with Scotty as we lead the next chapter of this iconic ad industry institution. It’s an honour to be part of the program and contribute to its ongoing legacy,” Sharon Edmondston, group creative director, M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ, said.

“AWARD School has had an amazing two years under Matt and Kat who have pioneered some important changes. I’m looking forward to taking the lead alongside Sharon and the other school heads to continue their progress. AWARD School has never had a wider reach and helping to discover and nurture the next generation of creative minds is exciting” said Scott Dettrick, creative director at The Monkeys.

The AWARD School heads for 2024 are:

Joint National / NSW School Heads Sharon Edmondston, Group Creative Director, M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ. Scott Dettrick, Creative Director, The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song.



Joint VIC School Heads Ryan Clayton, Creative Director, Ogilvy Australia Huei Yin Wong, Senior Art Director, Clemenger BBDO



QLD School Head Jessamy Ross, Senior Copywriter, VMLY&R (remaining in the role from 2023)



WA School Head Richard Berney, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Berlin (remaining in the role from 2023)



SA School Head Corey Swaffer, Executive Creative Director, kwpx Agency



Online School Head Kiah Nicholas, Associate Creative Director & Innovation Lead, BMF Australia



In welcoming all new school heads, AWARD Chair Cam Blackley also paid tribute to outgoing National and state-based AWARD School heads for 2023. “They have done an outstanding job as part of AWARD School’s landmark 40th year and we thank them for all their hard work over the last year in making AWARD School 2023 a success,” he said.

AWARD School 2024 officially kicks off on Tuesday 24 October with a free one-hour masterclass that will provide tips and tricks for cracking a creative brief and nailing your 2024 application.

Participants will hear from industry leaders who will also provide invaluable feedback on attendees’ creative work.

Applications for AWARD School 2024 will officially open on February 8 2024.