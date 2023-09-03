2023 Australian Commercial Radio Awards Artists Revealed

A celebration of Australian music will be the centrepiece of the 2023 ACRA Awards on 14 October, with four live performances and the announcement of the inaugural Australian music champion, who will receive the Gudinski Award, named in honour of Mushroom Records founder Michael Gudinski.

Tickets to the 34th annual ACRA Awards, which celebrate radio’s centenary, go on sale today for industry participants.

This year’s ACRA’s will include live performances from some of Australia’s most loved iconic and emerging artists including, the legendary founding member of Cold Chisel Ian Moss, proud Coodjinburra man Budjerah and singer-songwriter Mia Ray. Mitch Tambo, whose performance of the anthemic “You’re the Voice” electrified the audience at the 2022 ACRA Awards, will perform again this year.

“From the 1970’s through to his passing in 2021, Michael Gudinski was at the forefront of discovering great musicians and promoting Australian talent,’ Ford Ennals CEO of CRA said.

“Australian music is at the heart of commercial radio. The industry plays 2.7 million Australian songs a year and APRA chair Jenny Morris is presenting the 2023 Award for the most played new Australian song. We wish to thank the Gudinski family for allowing us to honour the greatest Australian music champion by naming an award after him, acknowledging those that follow.”

The importance of Michael Gudinski to the Australian music industry is currently being celebrated with the cinematic release of Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story.

Around 1,000 on-air and off air commercial radio talent will gather to Sydney from across Australia on Saturday 14 October to honour excellence in commercial radio and audio across entertainment, news, talk, and sport. The red carpet will be a star-studded showcase featuring the most loved commercial radio and audio personalities from across the country.

A highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the 2023 Hall of Fame Award winner, who will join the ranks of radio luminaries such as Kyle Sandilands, Jackie Henderson, Neil Mitchell, Ray Hadley, Amanda Keller, Cathy O’Connor, the late Doug Mulray, and Lee Simon.

The artists performing at the 2023 ACRA Awards are:

Ian Moss

As a founding member of Cold Chisel, the Ian Moss helped shape Australia’s rock sound. His solo career, starting with 1989’s album “Matchbook,” showcased versatility from soulful renditions to blues-infused tracks. Moss continues to captivate audiences with his distinct musicality and heartfelt stories.

Budjerah

Winner of the ARIA, Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award, Budjerah supported Ed Sheeran in his Australian stadium tour. Budjerah’s live performances, influenced by gospel icons like Usher and Beyoncé, merge authenticity with stage presence.

Mia Ray

Originally from Noosa, Melbourne artist Mia Wray is one of Australia’s most highly acclaimed emerging artists. Her debut single ‘Work For Me’ gained widespread support including from Elton John. Mia entered the global arena in 2021 which included her debut headline show in the UK and resulted in an invite to the Great Escape Festival as part of its First 50.

Mitch Tambo

In 2019, proud Gamilaraay man Mitch Tambo gained fame with a First Nations version of “You’re the Voice” on “Australia’s Got Talent.” Merging Aboriginal sounds with modern beats, his album ‘Guurama-Li’ topped iTunes World Music charts globally. Tambo’s music and social work advocate diversity and women’s achievements. Mitch is a UNICEF ambassador and speaker and was commercial radio’s spokesperson for an Australia-wide mental health campaign in early 2023.

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1556 votes Vote