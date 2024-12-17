2 Marriage Proposals & 7,200 Tonnes Of Mozzarella: A Year Of Pizza-Bilities At Domino’s

As 2024 draws to a close, Domino’s has released its first-ever pizza-bilities report – a snapshot of the year in pizza. From heartfelt proposals to the enduring pineapple on pizza debate, Domino’s witnessed the trends, toppings and quirks that have brought Australia together through their love for pizza.

Out of the box

Over the past year, Australians have proven what we knew all along: Pizza is more than just a meal. Here are some most out of the box trends that will surprise you most…

Pizza makes the heart grow fonder: 12 customers popped the question to their Domino’s delivery drivers – talk about saucy proposals!

A love story for the ages: From ‘I do’ to ‘I dough’, one customer shared that Domino’s pizza saved their marriage this year suggesting a pizza may even mend broken hearts.

Monstrous creations: On the most bizarre orders received, a fiery inferno of extra red-hot sauce, onions, tomatoes, chicken, beef, pepperoni, cheese, jalapenos, bacon and chilli flakes takes the cake (or the pizza!).

People’s choice: An oldie, but a goodie

In 2024, the classic Pepperoni Pizza reigned as the nation’s most popular Domino’s order. As a result, Domino’s delivered more than 1,300 tonnes of Pepperoni to Aussie customers – the equivalent weight of 8 blue whales.

The age-old pineapple on pizza controversy can now finally be put to rest, as the data showed more Australians added pineapple to their orders than removed it. Pineapple was added more than 1.1M times and removed only 650,000, suggesting Aussies are sweet on this tropical topping.

Here is a breakdown of Australia’s top 5 pizza ingredients:

Pepperoni

Mozzarella

Beef

Tomato

Spinach

A slice of the action

As the Domino’s team worked to fulfil each and every pizza order this year, the data shows where and when Aussies were feeling saucy…

Make it six rings: July 26th – the day of the Summer Olympics opening ceremony – was the busiest day of the year as Aussies settled in to watch our athletes go for gold!

The pizza capital of Australia: Out of more than 740 stores across Australia, the busiest store this year was the one and only Surry Hills.

The queen of pie: Out of all the states, Queensland had the most orders, followed by New South Wales and then Victoria.

The ultimate pizza party: One hungry customer set a new Aussie 2024 record for the single biggest order Down Under, totalling a whopping 370 pizzas.

Across the country and back: If Domino’s delivery experts lined up all their deliveries from the past year, they could have driven from Perth to Sydney… more than 5,500 times!

In high demand

Despite Pepperoni Pizza being Australia’s favourite, it is clear Aussies rely on Domino’s for more than just the classics.

Garli-cation: Garlic Bread reigned supreme as the most-ordered product across Australia with more than 3,000 tonnes delivered

Something sweet: Australia’s sweet tooth is undeniable, with the new Giant Doughnuts selling out in just two weeks since gracing the menus.

The thirst is real: A pizza order isn’t complete without a drink and for Aussies the drink of choice is Pepsi. Over the year, customers have ordered the equivalent of more than 4 Olympic swimming pools worth!

“This year, we’ve seen our customers embrace the classics while also diving headfirst into adventurous new creations – from Pizza Dogs to Cheese Volcanos. It’s clear Australians are hungry for innovation, and at Domino’s, we thrive on pushing the boundaries of what pizza can be. The possibilities are endless in our kitchens, and we’re just getting started. 2025 is shaping up to be our most exciting year yet – you won’t believe what’s coming next!” said Domino’s head of product development and innovation Michael Treacy.

So, here’s to 2025 – a year of delicious new inventions, piping hot pizzas, happy customers, and endless pizza-bilities!