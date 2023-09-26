10 Unveils Gladiator Plans & Reveals This Season’s Cast

Building on the buzz from the announcement of the impressive Gladiators set to rule the arena, the format is also flexing its muscles as a major contender for entertaining, superhuman and hilarious summer viewing for families.

Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) said the juggernaut format from the 90s was tapping into a current zeitgeist and passion for nostalgia.

“Gen Z are leading a 90s revival at the moment with a recent report showing 61% agreed they loved the nostalgia of 90s TV, so Gladiators is primed to capitalise on this trend and we’re ready to reimagine the format for today,” said Rod.

Australian viewers also lean into competitions, relish the contest and celebrate superhuman feats with challenge-based reality formats, like Gladiators, consistently the top viewed shows each year.

“Gladiators sits in a genre that regularly tops TV viewing such as Australian Survivor that’s in the top 5 regular series of 2023 in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! that’s in the top 10.

“And just like these shows, Gladiators holds huge family appeal and we’re experts in delivering this type of entertainment with more of our primetime programs watched by co-viewers than our competitors,” added Rod.

Gladiators will supercharge summer entertainment as a strong contender and alternative to sport offering appointment viewing for families to enjoy the ultimate test of speed and strength with just a dash of comedy.

“Gladiators is big, brash, bold and noisy offering alternative summer entertainment for Australian families.

“And Aussies love a hero so with Beau and Liz at the helm, both icons in their sports, and a cast of well-known, athletic Gladiators, from former Olympians to Insta-famous personal trainers, there’s a hero for everyone in the family to barrack for this summer,” said Rod.

The muscle and strategic minds behind the fierce costumes include athlete and coach Harriet Roberts (Arrow), bodybuilder Jaymi-Lee Morris (Chaos), athlete and TED speaker Damien Gilbert Rider (Cobra), two-time Ninja Warrior Tatyanna Pogonza-Dumas (Comet), fitness coach Blessings Chilufya (Cyclone), Commonwealth Games athlete and CrossFit games athlete Alethea Boon (Elektra), stuntwoman and MMA fighter Chanique Greyling (Halo), bodybuilder Kwame Duah (Maximus), former NRL player Sandor Earl (Phoenix), CrossFit Games athlete and former Australian hockey player Katelin Marks (Raven), CrossFit Games athlete Khan Porter (Spartan) and Australian ironman Jett Kenny (Viking).