10 Days Till The Australian Commercial Radio Awards

The countdown is on for the biggest ACRAs yet, as the 34th annual Australian Commercial Radio Awards celebrates the milestone of 100 years of radio in Australia.

Around 1,000 people will attend the iconic harbourside venue ICC Sydney to find out who has been crowned the best-of-the-best in commercial radio this year. Some of Australia’s most-loved radio stars will be in their finery and available for interview on the red carpet. Media are invited to register their interest to attend this part of the show by COB Friday 6 October. The ACRAs will also be shining the spotlight on Australian music.

The star-studded night will feature live performances from Budjerah, Ian Moss, Mia Wray and Mitch Tambo. The performers will also be available for red carpet interviews.

Some of those attending are:

• Ali Clarke – Mix 102.3 Adelaide (ARN)

• Amanda Keller and Brendan ‘Jonesy’ Jones – WSFM (ARN)

• Annabelle Brett – Triple M Queensland (SCA)

• Art Simone – iHeart (ARN)

• Ashley Bradnam, David “Luttsy” Lutteral and Susie O’Neill – Nova 106.9 (NOVA)

• Ben Fordham – 2GB (Nine Radio)

• Ben Harvey, Liam Stapleton and Belle Jackson – Nova 100 (NOVA)

• Bianca Dye and Danny Lakey – 90.9 Sea FM Gold Coast (SCA)

• Budjerah – performer

• Candice Warner – Triple M Sydney (SCA)

• Craig ‘Huggy’ Huggins – GOLD104.3 (ARN)

• Darryl ‘The Big Marn’ Brohman – 2GB (Nine Radio)

• Dan Ginnane – Triple M Sydney (SCA)

• Deborah Knight – 2GB (Nine Radio)

• Elliott Lovejoy – Triple M Queensland (SCA)

• Emily Jade O’Keefe and Paul “Galey” Gale – 1029 Hot Tomato (ARN)

• Graham Ross – 2GB (Nine Radio)

• Gus Worland, Jude Bolton and Wendell Sailor – Triple M Sydney (SCA)

• Ian Moss – performer

• Jack Post – Gold 104.3 FM Melbourne (ARN)

• Jackie ‘O’ Henderson – KIIS 1065 (ARN)

• Jase Hawkins, Lauren Phillips and Clint Stanaway – KIIS 101.1 (ARN)

• Jimmy Smith and Nath Roye – Hit Network (SCA)

• K-Sera – CADA (ARN)

• Karl Langdon – 6PR (Nine Radio)

• Kip Wightman and Robin Bailey – KIIS 97.3 (ARN)

• Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley – KIIS Network (ARN)

• Laura ‘Loz’ O’Callaghan – Triple M Adelaide (SCA)

• Leisel Jones – Triple M Brisbane (SCA)

• Loren Barry – Triple M Melbourne (SCA)

• Laurel Edwards, Gary Clare and Mark Hine – 4BC (Nine Radio)

• Maddy Rowe – Nova Network (NOVA)

• Mia Wray – performer

• Mick Molloy – Triple M Sydney (SCA)

• Mike Etheridge and Emma Chow – Hit Network (SCA)

• Mitch Churi – KIIS Network (ARN)

• Mitch Tambo – performer

• Nathan Morris, Nat Locke and Shaun McManus – Nova 93.7 (NOVA)

• Ray Hadley – 2GB (Nine Radio)

• Richard Wilkins – Smooth FM (NOVA)

• Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli and Kate Ritchie – Nova 96.9 (NOVA)

• Sofie Formica – 4BC Brisbane (Nine Radio)

• Steve ‘Pricey’ Price – Triple M Townsville (SCA)

• Tim Blackwell, Joel Creasey and Ricki-Lee Coulter – Nova Network (NOVA)

• Tony Moclair – 3AW (Nine Radio)

• Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw – KIIS Network (ARN) A gallery of red carpet and award winners will be available on the night. A separate link will be sent out two days prior to the event.

