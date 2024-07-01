MediaNewsletterSports marketing

Zero Digital Sports To Launch Series Detailing History Of AFL Expansion

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
4 Min Read

Zero Digital Sports’ ZeroHanger.com has launched its AFL Team Builders video and podcast series, examining the in-depth stories of how the then-VFL spread beyond Victoria to form a truly national competition.

Hosted by former ESPN editor Niall Seewang, the debut episode launches on YouTube today. It starts with South Melbourne’s emotional, trailblazing move to Sydney in 1982. New episodes will drop weekly, exploring the builds of the Brisbane Bears, West Coast Eagles, Adelaide Crows, Fremantle Dockers, Port Adelaide Power, Gold Coast Suns, and GWS Giants.

Seewang, who has helped launch two of Australia’s leading online sports platforms – AFL Media in 2011 and ESPN Australia in 2016 – said the AFL Team Builders series unearthed many interesting stories about the early days of AFL expansion.

“When Grant O’Brien was appointed as the inaugural Chair of the Tasmanian AFL Team in mid-2023, it made me curious about the pressures faced by initial employees of sporting franchises. I realised there must have been a handful of employees tasked with building every AFL club from scratch, and I wanted to know more,” said Seewang.

“Talking to the people involved with building these new VFL/AFL clubs, I was shocked at the extreme difficulties, absurd realities and controversial moments all these teams faced when they joined the national competition”.

“Footy fans will be able to discover a slice of the sport’s little-known history with AFL Team Builders — a ground-breaking video podcast exploring the formation of all non-Victorian expansion clubs,” said Seewang.

The eight-part series, featuring inaugural CEOs, presidents, coaches, board members, and star players, goes behind the scenes with the people tasked with building clubs from scratch.

AFL Team Builders is a journey into the historical foundations on which every expansion club was built. Who knew, for example, that Fremantle’s nickname was such a closely guarded secret that military intelligence helped keep the Dockers’ moniker under wraps?

Highlights of AFL Team Builders include:

  • Weekly episodes focusing on each club: Every episode concentrates on one specific club, taking listeners on an engaging and informative journey as visions became realities for the league’s eight non-Victorian teams.
  • Diverse range of guests: Host Niall Seewang talks with those who brought these clubs to life, including inaugural captains (including West Coast’s Ross Glendinning), coaches (including Peter Knights, Brisbane), presidents (including Greg Boulton, Port Adelaide), players (including Dennis Carrol, Sydney) as well as the board members and administrators.
  • Engaging format: AFL Team Builders is designed to be both entertaining and informative, with a perfect blend of storytelling, interviews, and expert insights.

Key Episode Dates:

  • Sydney Swans: July 02, 2024
  • Brisbane Bears: July 09, 2024
  • West Coast Eagles: July 16, 2024
  • Adelaide Crows: July 23, 2024
  • Fremantle Dockers: July 30, 2024
  • Port Adelaide Power: August 06, 2024
  • Gold Coast Suns: August 13, 2024
  • GWS Giants: August 20, 2024

Related posts:

  1. Spotlight On Sponsors: Shaw & Partners Barrels Into Naming Rights For SLS Iron Series
  2. Nine Staffers Pass A Vote Of No Confidence In Mike Sneesby Following Mass Reduncancies
  3. Paul Kent Reportedly Sacked After Wild Viral Brawl
  4. Seven Restructures Sport Team & Promotes Chris Jones To Lead Network Sport
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: JustEggs Acquired By Global Adtech Firm Seedtag
Chris Jones is Seven's new head of sport.
Seven Restructures Sport Team & Promotes Chris Jones To Lead Network Sport
Paul Kent Reportedly Sacked After Wild Viral Brawl
Nestle's Anneliese Douglass and GroupM's Aimee Buchanan talk pitching.
Unwrapped: Nestlé’s Anneliese Douglass And GroupM’s Aimee Buchanan On The Perfect Pitch Process
Register Lost your password?