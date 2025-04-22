Young Henrys Kicks Off New Draught Beer By Reuniting With Team Mates Fitzroy Football Club

Melbourne, be prepared for your sessions to be taken to an enhanced level with a fresh, new beer. Young Henrys have once again expanded its stateside line-up, officially launching the new Fitzroy Draught. Brewed from a friendship with fellow legends, Fitzroy Football Club, they’re punting this champion to key venues and independent bottle shops across the city this footy season.

Fitzroy Draught is a clean, crisp lager, with a smooth malt profile and balanced hop bitterness. Another goal kicked in Young Henrys’ dedication to serving the people across Australia, this brew is designed to be highly drinkable and a shoe-in for MVP of the league. At 4.0 per cent Alcohol By Volume (ABV), it strikes the perfect harmony in refreshment and flavour.

“Young Henrys and Fitzroy FC is a mateship made to last. The beer in your hand is as comfy as a pair of footy shorts, with a solid kick of flavour from a good dose of whirlpool addition Topaz hops. Game-day beers never tasted so good. Up the Roys,” said Jesse Searls, Young Henrys head brewer.

Young Henrys and Fitzroy Football Club are now in their third year of collaboration, first teaming up over a love of grassroots football and a shared commitment to supporting local communities, venues and great culture alike. Previously available as a limited run in select pubs, Fitzroy Draught now expands this legendary team-up, uniting footy fans and beyond through the spirit of community and great beer.

Footy fans – whether you’re at the pub, on the couch or getting amongst the action at the oval, celebrate your team wherever your game day session is with a Fitzroy Draught in hand.

Fitzroy Draught is now available in tinnies at independent bottle shops and on tap at key venues across Melbourne, and will get its official kick-off at Fitzroy Football Club’s second home game of the season on April 25 at Brunswick Street Oval.