Youi Hands Over Brisbane Lions Sponsorship Benefits To Surprising New Sponsor In An Australian-first

National insurer Youi is set to bring to life the wildest dreams of every footy fan, announcing today that it will hand over the keys to its Brisbane Lions sponsorship to Scott Villiers, a father of three and diehard Lions fan.

Scott’s appointment as a fan-sponsor of the Lions for their Round 21 clash against St Kilda comes as part of Youi’s Footy. Made by fans. campaign, which the company rolled out earlier this year. As a brand dedicated to understanding customers, Youi developed the unique platform to acknowledge the undeniable role that fans have in making footy the spectacle that it is. It has given fans pride of place in a comprehensive creative partnership across TV, digital, contextual OOH (out-of-home), and audio placements.

While Scott will receive access to a range of Youi’s usual gameday assets, the most significant piece of the puzzle that Youi will hand over is custom branding with Scott’s name.

The new logotype will feature in place of Youi’s, not only on the Lions’ matchday guernseys to be worn in the game against St Kilda, but will also appear prominently throughout in-ground media and across Youi’s screens strategy as part of their Lions sponsorship.

Whether in OTT, linear TV or in OOH, Scott will be everywhere that Youi was, the first footy fan to ever be represented at this level.

The execution of this latest phase of Youi’s Made by Fans campaign was a collaborative effort, with M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment (part of M&C Saatchi Group) leading in content production and PR, Youi’s internal agency providing brand oversight and the Brisbane Lions supporting from a partnership perspective.

“Our Made by Fans platform is built on the idea that fans are the people that give footy its DNA, and what better way to truly recognise that influence than by giving a superfan like Scott an opportunity to represent Youi for this game. Handing over some of our sponsorship benefits has been an adventure in itself – asking the AFL for permission to change a guernsey mid-season is no easy feat – but it’s important to us that footy fans can see themselves represented on the big stage,” said Angela Greenwood, chief marketing officer, Youi Insurance.

