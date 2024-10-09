‘You Don’t Send A Ute To Do A HiLux Job’ Says New Toyota Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi

Toyota Australia has launched new HiLux campaign proving ‘You Don’t Send a Ute to Do a HiLux Job’ via Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

There are utes, and then there’s HiLux. They’re worlds apart. HiLux has proven time and time again that it is the epitome of quality, durability and reliability, setting the benchmark for every other ute. Directed by Tim Bullock from Scoundrel, the integrated campaign will be activated across key sponsorships, OOH, broadcast, BVOD, digital, radio, in-store, CRM & social with further extensions to follow.

Vin Naidoo, General Manager, National Marketing Division, Toyota Australia, said, “HiLux holds a special place in the hearts of Australians – it’s always there, day in and day out, no matter what with its signature quality, durability and reliability. Owners have relied on HiLux to succeed where others haven’t been up to the task.”

Avish Gordhan, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, added, “There are lots of utes out there that look the part. Those regular utes can do regular jobs. But we heard so many stories of people who, when they found themselves in a pickle, needed a HiLux to bail them out. This campaign tells that story with tongue planted firmly in check. The warning is clear: Don’t send a ute to do a HiLux job.”

Campaign Credits:

Client: Toyota Motor Corporation Australia

Senior Manager, Marketing Operations: Anthony Nobile

Manager, Communications – Commercial & Brand: Kylie Graham

Senior Brand Specialist – Commercial Vehicles: Kellie Burmeister

Brand Specialist – Commercial Vehicles: Abbey Harrington

Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

Chief Creative Officers: Dave Bowman, Mandie van der Merwe, Avish Gordhan

Creative Director: Piero Ruzzene, Carlo Mazzarella

Creative: Jake Blood & Hannah Payton, Robert Bamford, Ben de Klerk

Head of Design: Tod Duke-Yonge

National Director of Production: Michael Demosthenous

Senior Integrated Producer: Sara Kennedy & Esta Lau

Chief Client Officer: Ben Court

Executive Strategy Director: Joe Heath

Group Business Director: Zoe Kypros

Senior Business Director: Melanie Bunn

Business Manager: Jen Weston

Business Executive: Miles Donellan

Media: Spark Foundry Australia

Production Company: Scoundrel

Director – Tim Bullock

Executive Producers – Adrian Shapiro, Kate Gooden

Producer – Tessa Simpson

DOP – Simon Duggan

Casting – i4Casting, Nick Hamon

Editor/Post Production – Adam Wills

Colourist: Ben Eagleton

VFX: Blockhead

Audio: Massive Music

Sound Designer – Simon Kane @ MassiveMusic

Executive Producer: Katrina Aquilla

Music Supervision – Michael Szumowski @ Big Sync Music

Production Company: Prodigious Australia

Executive Producer: Tim Pietranski

Producer: Sophie Elliott

Photographer: Janyon Boshoff

Behind The Scenes Shooter: Jeremy Shaw

Stills Digi Op: Simon Taylor

Stills CA: Matteo Macri