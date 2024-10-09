CampaignsNewsletter

‘You Don’t Send A Ute To Do A HiLux Job’ Says New Toyota Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Toyota Australia has launched new HiLux campaign proving ‘You Don’t Send a Ute to Do a HiLux Job’ via Saatchi & Saatchi Australia

There are utes, and then there’s HiLux. They’re worlds apart. HiLux has proven time and time again that it is the epitome of quality, durability and reliability, setting the benchmark for every other ute. Directed by Tim Bullock from Scoundrel, the integrated campaign will be activated across key sponsorships, OOH, broadcast, BVOD, digital, radio, in-store, CRM & social with further extensions to follow.

Vin Naidoo, General Manager, National Marketing Division, Toyota Australia, said, “HiLux holds a special place in the hearts of Australians – it’s always there, day in and day out, no matter what with its signature quality, durability and reliability. Owners have relied on HiLux to succeed where others haven’t been up to the task.”

Avish Gordhan, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, added, “There are lots of utes out there that look the part. Those regular utes can do regular jobs. But we heard so many stories of people who, when they found themselves in a pickle, needed a HiLux to bail them out. This campaign tells that story with tongue planted firmly in check. The warning is clear: Don’t send a ute to do a HiLux job.”

Campaign Credits:

Client: Toyota Motor Corporation Australia

Senior Manager, Marketing Operations: Anthony Nobile

Manager, Communications – Commercial & Brand: Kylie Graham
Senior Brand Specialist – Commercial Vehicles: Kellie Burmeister

Brand Specialist – Commercial Vehicles: Abbey Harrington

Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
Chief Creative Officers: Dave Bowman, Mandie van der Merwe, Avish Gordhan
Creative Director: Piero Ruzzene, Carlo Mazzarella
Creative: Jake Blood & Hannah Payton, Robert Bamford, Ben de Klerk

Head of Design: Tod Duke-Yonge
National Director of Production: Michael Demosthenous

Senior Integrated Producer: Sara Kennedy & Esta Lau

Chief Client Officer: Ben Court
Executive Strategy Director: Joe Heath

Group Business Director: Zoe Kypros
Senior Business Director: Melanie Bunn

Business Manager: Jen Weston
Business Executive: Miles Donellan

Media: Spark Foundry Australia

Production Company: Scoundrel

Director – Tim Bullock
Executive Producers – Adrian Shapiro, Kate Gooden
Producer – Tessa Simpson
DOP – Simon Duggan
Casting  – i4Casting, Nick Hamon
Editor/Post Production – Adam Wills

Colourist: Ben Eagleton

VFX: Blockhead

Audio: Massive Music

Sound Designer – Simon Kane @ MassiveMusic

Executive Producer: Katrina Aquilla
Music Supervision – Michael Szumowski @ Big Sync Music

Production Company: Prodigious Australia

Executive Producer: Tim Pietranski
Producer: Sophie Elliott
Photographer: Janyon Boshoff
Behind The Scenes Shooter: Jeremy Shaw
Stills Digi Op: Simon Taylor

Stills CA: Matteo Macri

Related posts:

  1. Newington College Launches Brand Campaign Via Sayers & The Core Agency To Mark Shift To Co-Education
  2. Leo Messi’s Debut Fragrance Hits Global Stage With New Campaign Via BCM Group & Born Bred Talent
  3. Officeworks Taps A Guinea Pig To Spruik Its Tech Range Via CHEP Network
  4. Optus Delivers Challenger Spirit In Latest Campaign Via Emotive
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (10/10/2024): Nine’s The Block & Drama Human Error Do The Business
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Carat
‘Are They On The Sauce?’ – Heinz Faces Backlash For Another ‘Racist’ Ad 
‘We’re Solving Pain Points That Have Existed For Years’ – Mutinex Targets US Expansion With An Eye On Asia After Fresh Backing From VCs
Register Lost your password?