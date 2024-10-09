‘You Don’t Send A Ute To Do A HiLux Job’ Says New Toyota Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi

Toyota Australia has launched new HiLux campaign proving ‘You Don’t Send a Ute to Do a HiLux Job’ via Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
There are utes, and then there’s HiLux. They’re worlds apart. HiLux has proven time and time again that it is the epitome of quality, durability and reliability, setting the benchmark for every other ute. Directed by Tim Bullock from Scoundrel, the integrated campaign will be activated across key sponsorships, OOH, broadcast, BVOD, digital, radio, in-store, CRM & social with further extensions to follow.
Vin Naidoo, General Manager, National Marketing Division, Toyota Australia, said, “HiLux holds a special place in the hearts of Australians – it’s always there, day in and day out, no matter what with its signature quality, durability and reliability. Owners have relied on HiLux to succeed where others haven’t been up to the task.”
Avish Gordhan, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, added, “There are lots of utes out there that look the part. Those regular utes can do regular jobs. But we heard so many stories of people who, when they found themselves in a pickle, needed a HiLux to bail them out. This campaign tells that story with tongue planted firmly in check. The warning is clear: Don’t send a ute to do a HiLux job.”
Campaign Credits:
Client: Toyota Motor Corporation Australia
Senior Manager, Marketing Operations: Anthony Nobile
Manager, Communications – Commercial & Brand: Kylie Graham
Senior Brand Specialist – Commercial Vehicles: Kellie Burmeister
Brand Specialist – Commercial Vehicles: Abbey Harrington
Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
Chief Creative Officers: Dave Bowman, Mandie van der Merwe, Avish Gordhan
Creative Director: Piero Ruzzene, Carlo Mazzarella
Creative: Jake Blood & Hannah Payton, Robert Bamford, Ben de Klerk
Head of Design: Tod Duke-Yonge
National Director of Production: Michael Demosthenous
Senior Integrated Producer: Sara Kennedy & Esta Lau
Chief Client Officer: Ben Court
Executive Strategy Director: Joe Heath
Group Business Director: Zoe Kypros
Senior Business Director: Melanie Bunn
Business Manager: Jen Weston
Business Executive: Miles Donellan
Media: Spark Foundry Australia
Production Company: Scoundrel
Director – Tim Bullock
Executive Producers – Adrian Shapiro, Kate Gooden
Producer – Tessa Simpson
DOP – Simon Duggan
Casting – i4Casting, Nick Hamon
Editor/Post Production – Adam Wills
Colourist: Ben Eagleton
VFX: Blockhead
Audio: Massive Music
Sound Designer – Simon Kane @ MassiveMusic
Executive Producer: Katrina Aquilla
Music Supervision – Michael Szumowski @ Big Sync Music
Production Company: Prodigious Australia
Executive Producer: Tim Pietranski
Producer: Sophie Elliott
Photographer: Janyon Boshoff
Behind The Scenes Shooter: Jeremy Shaw
Stills Digi Op: Simon Taylor
Stills CA: Matteo Macri