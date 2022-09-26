You Can Now Buy Chupa Chup Scented Body Mists Thanks To Asembl

Brand extension agency Asembl has brokered a deal for Perfetti Van Melle’s Chupa Chups brand with leading cosmetics distributor Frostbland for a first-ever range of Chupa Chups inspired body mists in Australia.

Available in Woolworths stores and selected pharmacies nationally from September 26 for $9.99 each, the new body mist range for youth comes in three fruity fragrances – Gorgeous Grape, Coconut Crush and Ripe Raspberry.

Light and refreshing mist for the body and hair, each lightly scented body mist uses quality ingredients, is infused with fruit extracts/oils and Vitamin E that helps to maintain skin moisture balance so that skin feels hydrated after application.

The launch of the range into Woolworths and selected pharmacies nationally will be supported extensively in-store and digitally as well as with a dedicated marketing campaign.

Vanessa Grande, licensing coordinator at Perfetti Van Melle, said: “It is a joy to work with a respectable partner like Frostbland, with a rich history in the health and beauty category. Frostbland has translated the fun core values of our beloved Chupa Chups brand so well into their fresh and fruity mists.”

Frostbland brand manager, Bruna Baeta said: “We are thrilled to be launching this range of deliciously scented body mists in partnership with Chupa Chups at Woolworths and selected pharmacies! We got the inspiration from the famous lollipops’ flavours and since its ideation phase we knew we wanted to get the fragrances smelling reminiscent of the Chupa Chups favourite flavours and that the formula should surprise and delight with additional special ingredients like Vitamin E that works as a moisturizer, offering the best experience to those spritzing the product.

“The result is an extraordinary body mist that can also be used as a hair spritz which brings out the best of the Chupa Chups vibe that we are certain to be a success with the target audience of youth,”

Asembl managing director, Justin Watson added: “We are pleased to see Chupa Chups and Frostbland come together for this exciting body mist range which launches this month in Woolworths and selected pharmacies across Australia. Each of the three body mist fragrances are inspired by the fun and fruity flavours of Chupa Chups that we all know and love.”