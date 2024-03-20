Yeah The Pies! F*ck The Cupcakes Brings In The Pies To Engage Men In Gender Equality 365 Days A Year
Gender equality movement, F*ck The Cupcakes (FTC) is launching an all-year-round program to “cook up
conversations” between men on the topic of gender equality.
For the launch of the Yeah the Pies program, FTC is inviting the men from the Australian marketing and media
industry to attend the inaugural event on the 11 April – a massive afternoon of cooking, conversations and
actual change – binning the cupcakes and baking pies instead.
As part of the campaign, FTC has partnered with Paramount, Infinity Bakery and Bloke Coaching.
Hosted by MasterChef champion, mental health advocate, and all-around good bloke Brent Draper, and
professional coach Iain Schmidt, as men bake, they will be encouraged to cook up real conversations and then
celebrate at an after party with pies all around.
FTC wants to engage what it has identified as the 30 per cent of ‘the movable middle’ men in the Australian
population. They are defined by their openness to progress and new ideas and a liberal-leaning that
encompasses empathy. They are successful, educated, and likely exposed to new ideas through their children.
They are men that FTC believes are most likely to change in response to its efforts.
The latest FTC campaign aims to provide this group of men with a real-life event to drive the gender equality
agenda, starting with the men in the advertising and media industry.
FTC founder and Innocean Australia CEO, Jasmin Bedir, said: “We’ve struck a chord with our sentiment that
International Women’s Day is meaningless if women continue just to talk to other women. But it is incredibly
difficult to get men at scale engaged in the topic of gender equality, which was confirmed by the Gender Pay
Gap data released earlier this month.
“The ‘Yeah the Pies’ program will be a blueprint for organisations to engage men the right way so IWD 2025 is
not again another room filled with women and cupcakes.”
Innocean executive creative director, Wez Hawes, said: “A lot of men want to be involved in gender equality
and do more, but don’t know how. Men also find it hard to talk face to face, preferring to open up shoulder to
shoulder. That’s why we’re baking some pies and strapping in to chat about some of the big, small, and
sometimes awkward themes of what it means to be a man and cook up conversations that will ignite real
change.We’re going to show what an IWD event could look like if you f*ck the cupcakes, bring on the pies.”
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
TV Ratings: “You Can’t Tell Me How I Feel” – Tori Gets A Grilling Over Jack In MAFS
Did MAFS top the TV ratings? Does the Pope defecate in the woods?
Impact PR Appointed To Lead NZ Launch Of Celebrity Fitness App 28 By Sam Wood
Australian celebrity fitness and nutrition app 28 By Sam Wood has appointed public relations and influencer agency Impact PR to lead its multi-channel launch in the New Zealand market.
Drug Drivers Get Reality Hit From Black Sheep
As B&T gets the jitters after a drive-through Starbucks espresso, we're firmly behind this campaign.
Political Ad Reporting Rules Relaxed In Hairbrained Bid To Cut MP Workload
Spare a thought for your MP, it's hard to report ad spending when you're always schmoozing & out for dinner.
Are Brands Playing It Safe When It Comes To Advertising Around Ramadan?
Do Ramadan ads leave you hungry for more? For us, Pringles' efforts certainly have.
Ex-AFL Star Ben Cousins Announces Another SHOCK Career Move
Who'd have though we'd have two Ben Cousins stories in the space of a month? Not us, that's for sure.
Lavazza Races Into F1 AUSGP As Official Coffee Partner
Lavazza, has announced it will return to this year’s FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX as the iconic event’s official coffee partner. Lavazza will kick off the festivities of Melbourne’s most highly-anticipated events as the sole naming partner of the iconic launch party, Glamour on the Grid. Guests of the exclusive event will be treated […]
Foxtel Media Announces Line Up Of New & Returning Big Brand Sponsors For The 2024 AFL Season
All of B&T's Friday night favourites are here! Carlton Draught, Sportsbet and Jim Beam all washed down with a KFC.
Droga5 Appoints Pelle Sjoenell As Worldwide Chief Creative Officer
Sjoenell said he was "tired" marketing to angry teenage boys at Activision Blizzard. Maybe.
FORWARD, Khemistry & GrowthOps Performance Warm Up With Thermos Account Win
Agency staffers delighted now they have easy access to birthday presents for their grandparents.
Lexus Elevates The Gold Class Cinema Experience Across Australia With Presenting Partnership
A real double-whammy for fans of overpriced Japanese cars and overpriced sweet treats.
Oasis Ball Confirms 2024 Major Sponsors
oOh!Media, Crown Resorts, Nine Perth and Val Morgan are returning as major sponsors for the 2024 Oasis Ball. Each company committed significant value to the Oasis Committee’s efforts to raise $150,000 to support The Salvation Army and Oasis House. “Our industry is feeling the bumps and hurdles of the current state of the economy, and […]
Acoustic Meets Demand For Real-Time Customer Engagement
Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, has announced significant company momentum driven by its pioneering solution, Acoustic Connect, and increased investment in global talent. As marketers grapple with accessing consumer data and leveraging it to develop meaningful customer experiences, they require streamlined solutions that prioritize consumer privacy while enabling personalized […]
Commercial Partners Accelerate To Network 10’s F1 Coverage
You'd think all the brands in in F1 would advise teams on building some distinctiveness into their cars.
Crimtan Names Lauren Crosby As Commercial Director ANZ As Australian Footprint Expands
Smart from Crimtan - by promoting a load of people at once, you only need to shout one celebratory pub lunch.
GroupM Agencies Progress Disability Action Plan Through Partnership With Amaze Autism To Drive Neurodiverse Inclusion
GroupM taking another important step here for workplace inclusion.
Matt Gudge Diagnosed As Healthengine’s New Chief Marketing Officer
Gudge said he's looking forward to locking horns with confectioner CMO Matt Fudge once again.
Have We Reached Gender Equality In The Workplace? Industry Leaders Weigh In
When will we reach workplace gender equity? Probably just after Hell freezes over or pigs learn to fly.
Slew Of New Hires At NP Digital
NP Digital, founded by marketing expert Neil Patel, today announced its ongoing expansion and robust growth within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Lead image: NP New Hires As the demand for innovative and results-driven marketing solutions continues to surge across the APAC region, NP Digital remains at the forefront, pioneering cutting-edge strategies tailored to the unique […]
Thinkerbell Promotes Sesh Moodley To Executive Creative Tinker
As new top 'tinker,' Sesh said it'll be even harder explaining what he actually does to his parents.
Heaps Normal Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer That Gives A Crap
Who Gives A Crap, the world’s cheekiest eco-friendly toilet paper brand has teamed up with Aussie non-alc brewers Heaps Normal to create something extra special – Cheeky IPA – the first limited-edition non-alcoholic beer helping to tackle the world’s sanitation crisis. This audacious partnership aims to use humour, gusto, and, of course, a refreshing beer […]
Claxon Gets A Glow Up With Sisu Clinic Account
Following a competitive pitch, independent growth agency Claxon has been appointed the digital performance agency of record for the global cosmetic clinic brand Sisu Clinic. The strategic partnership marks a great move for both Claxon and Sisu Clinic. It combines Claxon’s innovative digital solutions with Sisu’s commitment to excellence in aesthetic services ahead of further […]
Robert Irwin Named Australia’s Most Popular Broadcast Personality
Irwin jr. has cornered the market for men that your gran thinks would make a good boyfriend, in fairness.
Inside NGEN: How NGEN helped me build my career
B&T gets another look at the inner workings of NGEN in this monthly column. Nothing bad to report yet.
Seven West Media’s Long-Serving Commercial Chief Bruce McWilliam Steps Down
It's a big day in the Seven offices as McWilliam departs.
Gen Z Is Ditching ‘Green’ Products, Boomers Aren’t – As Cost Of Living Crunch Bites
Greta Thunberg will start a riot when she reads M&C Saatchi's latest report.
Avoid FOMO – Apply For The Incredible Cairns Extra Events Now!
Thought Cannes in Cairns couldn't get any better? Think again.
PepsiCo To Stop Advertising On Linear TV
Expect Kurt Burnette et al. to meet "Is Pepsi OK?" with very stern faces following this news.
TV Ratings: “The Feras Tour Has Come To An End” – Winner Of Australian Survivor Revealed
The true winners, however, were any viewers who managed to endure the whole series.
Moo Premium & Sea World Foundation Make Waves In Marine Conservation
Moo Premium Foods proudly announces a strategic partnership with the SeaWorld Foundation to make a lasting difference in marine conservation. The heart-warming collaboration will see 10 cents from every Moo yogurt tub sold donated to the SeaWorld Foundation, and it is anticipated that within 3 months, an amount over $50,000 will be donated. The funds […]
Zenith Drives Away With Autosports Group Media Account
Expect to see Porsches, Ferraris and Astons parked outside the Publicis offices very shortly.
Time Out Expands Coverage Across Australia With National Content & Reach To Offer Advertisers New Opportunities
Time Out has announced that it is expanding its coverage across Australia to reach a national audience through local content about the best things to do, see, eat and drink as well as travel news and recommendations. With a strong presence in Sydney and Melbourne since 2007 – and with these cities remaining just as […]
ABC Defends Ukraine War Doco After Ambassador Branded It A “Bowl Of Vomit”
It's just as well Mr Myroshnychenko has no interest in advertising - who knows what he'd say about B&T!
Uber Carshare Straps In Racing Icon Valtteri Bottas For “Second Car” Campaign, Via Poem
Remember Bottas? He was the guy always finishing behind Lewis Hamilton. Though so was everyone else, in fairness.
Clarion Clinics Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Clinic Via Icon Agency
Australia’s first purpose-built, dedicated psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) clinic has officially opened its doors following a launch campaign led by Icon Agency. Located in Abbotsford, Clarion Clinics will provide a highly specialised course of PAT for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The opening follows Authorised Prescriber approval for its Head […]
Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships
Following the global boom in marketing technology, companies of all types are pursuing relationship marketing. The newly announced Ogilvy One will serve as the global brand for Ogilvy’s current and next-generation customer experience and relationship service offerings to clients. Lead image: Jason Davey, chief experience officer, Oglivy Kent Wertime, a seasoned Ogilvy executive, has been […]