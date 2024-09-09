CampaignsNewsletter

XXXX Gold Celebrates Sporting Success At Unnamed Tournaments, Via Thinkerbell

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
List of Images 1/7

Over the past eight weeks, XXXX, has been celebrating gold of all sorts in a campaign spanning OOH, social and print, via Thinkerbell.

The campaign celebrated Aussie wins at sporting events. Laura Stevenson, executive head thinker at Thinkerbell, said, “There’s nothing like GOLD, whether it was GOLD last week, or the chance of a GOLD tonight. There’s just something so exciting about GOLD.”

Sam Pulsford, senior marketing manager for XXXX Gold, said, “Life’s good when it’s GOLD.”

This GOLD campaign was live across metro Queensland (the land of GOLD and sunshine), regional NSW, and Victoria. Follow along with @xxxx.beer on Instagram.

Credits

Client: Lion

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell

Media Agency: UM

Related posts:

  1. B&T’s Campaigns Of The Month: Petbarn’s Near-Pawfect Performance, Paralympics & AFL Underwhelm For Bupa & AAMI
  2. Low-Carb XXXX Ultra Launches With Tongue-In-Cheek Spot, Via Thinkerbell
  3. Bupa’s Paralympics Campaign Becomes First Ever Commercial To Achieve Inclusively Made Certification
  4. Farmers Union Launches “Tub-Aware” Via Thinkerbell To Help Reduce Australia’s Food Waste
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

B&T’s Campaigns Of The Month: Petbarn’s Near-Pawfect Performance, Paralympics & AFL Underwhelm For Bupa & AAMI
TV Ratings (8/9/24): A Battle Against Time On The Block Does The Numbers For Nine
Western Sydney International Airport.
Western Sydney Airport Invites OOH Players To Provide Internal & External Digital Ads
Campaign Edge team.
Campaign Edge Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Register Lost your password?