XXXX Gold Celebrates Sporting Success At Unnamed Tournaments, Via Thinkerbell

Over the past eight weeks, XXXX, has been celebrating gold of all sorts in a campaign spanning OOH, social and print, via Thinkerbell.

The campaign celebrated Aussie wins at sporting events. Laura Stevenson, executive head thinker at Thinkerbell, said, “There’s nothing like GOLD, whether it was GOLD last week, or the chance of a GOLD tonight. There’s just something so exciting about GOLD.”

Sam Pulsford, senior marketing manager for XXXX Gold, said, “Life’s good when it’s GOLD.”

This GOLD campaign was live across metro Queensland (the land of GOLD and sunshine), regional NSW, and Victoria. Follow along with @xxxx.beer on Instagram.

Credits

Client: Lion

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell

Media Agency: UM