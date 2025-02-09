Advertising

WTFN Group & Seven Network Extend Partnership Introducing Management Of Seven’s Social Media Channels

L-R: Derek Dyson; Richard Henson. WTFN
WTFN, independent content group, has announced that it is extending its partnership with Seven Network.

Starting this month, WTFN’s digital business Radar is managing Seven’s ‘Great Home Ideas’ channels on YouTube and Facebook, relaunching them with a refreshed look and feel and a new programming schedule.

It will be the first time Great Home Ideas is managed externally by a multi-channel network (MCN). Radar currently manages a network of over 30 owned and third-party channels, including Bondi Vet, The Dog Whisperer and Oceanliner Designs.

Once Great Home Ideas is relaunched, the partners will continue collaborating, exploring further ways to maximise opportunities for Seven content. Conversations are already underway for WTFN to utilise and re-package existing Better Homes and Gardens content to create new lifestyle shows for Fred Media to distribute internationally.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with the WTFN group, collaborating with Radar to enhance and expand the presence of Great Home Ideas. Growing out of a production business, the Radar team uniquely marries creativity and content appreciation with an understanding of where and how to reach new audiences and ensure opportunities for our IP are fully maximised in the expanding digital world. Having seen its successes with other content brands, Radar is a great partner for us, and we cannot wait to see where it takes Great Home Ideas,” Richard Henson, director, distribution & content partnerships at Seven Network said.

“Richard and the team at Seven Network are digital-forward and fully embracing some of the new opportunities available to them by partnering with our expert, focused team. With 30 seasons and counting, Better Homes and Gardens is one of the country’s most popular shows and provides an incredibly rich stream of premium, varied content that we can look to package in a variety of exciting ways for Great Home Ideas. We are grateful for the trust placed in Radar to refresh, relaunch, and manage this channel, and as its new guardian, we look forward to finding innovative ways to bring in new audiences to engage with the brand,” Derek Dyson, chief commercial officr at WTFN added.

