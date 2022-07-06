WPP’s Essence Retains Myer’s Media

Myer, has reappointed Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency that is part of WPP’s GroupM, to handle its media business, cementing and extending its 12-year partnership.

The Melbourne-based account includes media strategy, and Myer’s full online and offline planning and investment duties.

Myer is a key Essence client in Australia, and over the past 12 years, the client and agency teams have worked together to consistently drive positive business outcomes for an iconic Australian retail brand.

Over the past three years, Myer has been delivering against its Customer First Plan, ensuring it remains Australia’s favourite and most trusted department store through leading service, improving its range and offer, and by enhancing and scaling its online business. Essence has assisted Myer to deliver bespoke solutions and innovations to help deliver on these aims.

Jeremy McNamara (pictured above), Essence Melbourne managing director, said: “The word ‘partnership’ gets thrown around so much these days, but we feel privileged to have grown a true partnership with the team at Myer over the past 12 years – one built on trust, excellence and accountability. We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Australia’s most trusted department store and helping with the delivery of its Customer First Plan.”

Aaron Achurch, Myer’s head of media, said: “Essence has been a critical partner to us in developing and rolling out our media buying strategy to ensure that we are communicating in the best way, across all channels, on our range and offer to our customers – and we look forward to continuing to work with them on the delivery of our future plans in this important area.”