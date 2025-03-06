WPP Invests In Stable Diffusion Developer To Boost Production Efforts

WPP has announced a strategic partnership and investment in Stability AI, the developer of AI image generation software Stable Diffusion.

WPP said the partnership will improve its ability to deliver AI-driven content solutions to its clients across various entertainment channels such as streaming platforms, interactive experiences and immersive storytelling and it reinforces its commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements in the creative industries.

Stability AI has quickly become a leader in the generative AI space, backed by prominent investors such as Greycroft, Coatue Management, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sound Ventures, Sean Parker, Eric Schmidt and Prem Akkaraju. Its board members include Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron, while Sean Parker, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former president of Facebook, serves as Executive Chairman and Prem Akkaraju serves as CEO. Together, WPP and Stability AI aim to usher in a new era of innovation at the convergence of creativity and technology.”

Through this partnership, WPP will leverage Stability AI’s best-in-class open visual media models across image, video, 3D, and audio to craft compelling brand narratives. In turn, WPP’s real-world applications and market insights will help drive the continued development of Stability AI’s transformative technology and creator-centric approach. By establishing a joint R&D pipeline, WPP will gain access to Stability AI’s cutting-edge models and workflows, integrated directly within WPP’s AI-driven operating system, WPP Open, to explore new ways to ideate, perform concept testing, and develop new solutions, further shaping the future of visual media and entertainment.

The demand for high-grade production is continuing to grow, driven by rising consumer expectations for visual content and the increasing need for brand differentiation. This partnership further equips both companies with tools and insights to meet this demand, building on WPP’s existing commitment to high-quality production evidenced by recent successes such as Super Bowl commercials featuring A-list talents like Beyoncé, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

Stephan Pretorius, WPP’s CTO, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Stability AI and harness their groundbreaking generative AI technology to drive innovation in marketing and advertising. This collaboration is unique in its focus on the visual media industry, and we are inspired by the Stability AI team’s vision for the role of generative AI in entertainment and how it can augment the creative process.”

Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Stability AI, said: “WPP is the platinum standard in marketing and advertising, making this a pivotal partnership for Stability AI. Not only will this partnership accelerate the adoption we’re already seeing, but it’ll also enhance our ability to develop innovative products customised for creative professionals’ unique needs. We’ve spent years building the foundation for enterprise-grade creative tools, ensuring they are responsible, scalable, and ready for real-world applications. Now is the time to bring our models and workflows to even more brands globally.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “The advertising landscape is evolving quickly, and AI is at the heart of that evolution. Our investment in Stability AI, alongside our increased annual investment of £300m in AI and technology through WPP Open, ensures WPP and our clients remain at the forefront of this new era of innovation.”

As part of the collaboration, WPP and Stability AI will also work on bringing their talent pools closer together, strengthening WPP’s in-house production and studio facilities and capabilities.