“Won’t Be Happy Until We’re All Gay”: Rantings Of Angry Men Flipped For Barbie Marketing Posters
While Barbie seems to have captured the public’s imagination, drawing big box office numbers over its opening weekend, not everyone has been quite as taken with Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster.
As one might expect, men on the internet have been apoplectic with rage at the film with its day-glow pink hues and Bechdel test-passing script.
Comedy writer @TechnicallyRon (real name Aaron Gillies) had the great idea to take the impotent rage of disgruntled misogynists and flip it to create mock posters for the film. It would make for a very interesting departure for movie marketing campaigns if someone, somewhere were to do it for real.
I took 1 star reviews of #Barbie from furious men on letterboxd and put them on the posters because it makes the film seem ever cooler. pic.twitter.com/V4YzmnB8bj
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 23, 2023
One user wrote:
“An alienating, dangerous and perverse film.”
Another wrote:
“The feminist agenda will kill us all.”
One wrote:
“A pink acid trip that feels like being slapped by lots of confusingly attractive people.”
Though, that last one doesn’t sound too bad to us.
While these four men are particularly angry about Barbie, it has not been universally well-received by moviegoers.
One user on IMDB wrote:
“Barbie is everything expected of it and so much more, a self-aware and meta-comedy made for fans and newcomers alike that’s also incredibly profound, layered and really funny.”
Another said that it was a “colourful love letter to humankind” and scored it a perfect 10.
But, another, scoring it four out of 10 said that “the marketing was more entertaining than the actual movie” and that “as much as it succeeds at campy comedy and musical numbers, its attempts at feminist commentary and existentialism fall flat.”
Zing.
Of course, the marketing for Barbie has been a triumph. Activations around the world, including in Sydney’s ironic Bondi Icebergs brought real-world hype to a very online campaign and helped convince fans to don the pink cowboy hat and dress before heading into see it.
Please login with linkedin to commentBarbie
Latest News
The 2023 B&T Women In Media Shortlist HAS Landed
Behold, it's the cream of women working in adland. But you'll have to wait for awards night for the crème de la crème.
Stan Grant To Permanently Step Down From Q&A, Patricia Karvelas To Replace
With its ratings in the doldrums, surely Q+A could do we some Daryl Somers or Denise 'Ding Dong' Drysdale.
Sunday TV Ratings: Poms Distraught As Ashes Is Rained Out
Aussie Ashes fans couldn't be more ecstatic watching eight hours of drizzly, inclement English weather last night.
The Biggest Weekend In Cinema Since 2019! “Barbenheimer” Blows Up The Box Office
Westfield's parking goes to a next level of hell as Aussies flock to camp comedy Barbie & nuclear annihilation film.
ABC Chair Ita Buttrose Apologises to Monarchist Group Over Controversial Coronation Coverage
Ita apologises to monarchists over the Coronation despite having her fingers crossed behind her back the entire time.
Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality
Snap has launched a new generative AI lens called “Anime” for its users around the world. A “generative AI lens powered by machine learning,” the lens allows Snapchatters to create stylised images of themselves as anime characters. The lens will join the suit of AI tools available on Snapchat, including My AI, Snap’s AI-powered chatbot. […]
Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%
Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (PDOOH) firm Vistar Media has grown its APAC advertiser count to 727 in the first half of this year, a 300 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. These brands ranged from Amazon, Volkswagen, MECCA, Bunnings, Levi’s and World Vision NZ. “We are thrilled and energised to continue building […]
Host/Havas Screws IKEA Australia’s Creative Away From CHEP
If there's one thing IKEA don't sell but should it's knee protectors for the 15-hours of carpet burn erecting the stuff.
The Australian’s Website Moves Into Top 10 Rankings, The Only Site Behind A Hard Paywall
In arguably further bad news for a Yes Voice vote, The Australian has moved into the top 10 news website list.
The Idea Shed & Jacob’s Creek Kick Off For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
What better way to support the Women's World Cup than drinking copious amounts of wine & getting a neighbour complaint.
VB To Sell A Limited Run Of England Bitter In Aussie Bottle Shops
Got a sulking Pom in the office today following the Ashes loss? Make their day a whole lot worse with a VB.
Dentsu Study: Aussies Cutting Back On Travel, Booze, Insurance & Healthy Eating As Cost Of Living Bites
Dentsu study shows Aussies reeling under cost of living pressure. However, devon reporting no noticeable upswing.
Study: 96% Of Aussies To Watch Ads During The Women’s World Cup
Yes, B&T can be guilty at times of running some studies producing some iffy findings. This may well be one of them.
First Choice Liquor Unveils “That’s Why We’re Your First Choice” Via Indie Agency Bashful
B&T's reddened nose and cheeks are testament to our conviction to the First Choice Liquor brand.
Cartology Names Ebonie Newman As Group Lead – Channel Planning & Solutions
Ebonie Newman joins Woolworths' Cartology team. Refuses to be drawn on the ongoing Hass-Shepard avocado debate.
UM’s Annual Impact Day “Building a Better Future” Runs Across 50 Countries
No one loves an "agencies doing good" story like B&T. Not to say we don't accept those indulging in pure evil either.
QMS Launches New City Of Sydney Kiosks
QMS unveils its latest City Of Sydney furniture range that its desperately hoping no one mistakes for a public lavatory.
NOVA Announces Changes To Its Programming Team
Think NOVA could play a bit more Elton or Whitney? These appear to be the people you need to write an angry letter to.
Twitter Begins Rebrand To “X”
Thought Bud Light owned the marketing f@ck-up of 2023 space? Elon set to give it a red hot shake with Twitter rebrand.
Seven’s Sunrise Says Goodbye Sydney CBD, Hello Eveleigh!
Eveleigh's air set to have the sweet smell of too much hairspray & industrial lip gloss, as the Sunrise team moves in.
The Voice’s No Campaign Blacklists The Guardian, Refuses To Answer Questions
The Guardian has been blacklisted by No campaigners. Promptly puts large poster of Karl Marx in reception to celebrate.
Thursday TV Ratings: Ashes Takes A Back Seat As The Matildas Pull Super-Duper 1.3M For Seven
The Matildas, the Ashes, Le Tour - it was a sports bonanza on the telly last night. And possible F-you to sports haters.
Time’s A Ticking! Get Your B&T Awards Entries In By Monday!
Thinking Barbie movie, Oppenheimer, cheeky brunch with friends this weekend? Cancel everything - B&T Awards due Monday!
The Perception of Value: Understanding the Strategic Shopper At The Online Retailer Conference
B&T reporting live from the Online Retailer Conference. That and being banned from the Mumbrella 360 conference.
Media Execs Gather For “Frank Conversation” On Diversity, Equity And Inclusion
It was a who's who of Australian media at this diversity roundtable. Evident by the BMWs clogging the car park.
Yahoo Names Tressie Lieberman As Global CMO
Yahoo names new global marketing chief whose first job is surely to explain what Yahoo even does.
Netflix Password Crackdown Adds Six Million Paid Subscribers
B&T could've headlined this story as "cheats never prosper". But then we realised we had enough shithouse headlines.
“Trumpism & Fear Mongering!” Furious Big W Customer Boycott Sees Controversial Kid’s Sex Manual Top Best Seller List
Don't know your corkscrew or pretzel dip from your muffuletta? This kid's sex manual is for you.
Big W Pulls Indigenous Voice Endorsement From In-Store Message
Is it B&T or has budget retailer Big W become a hotbed of social issues when it really should be selling plastic tubs?
Indie Creative Paper Moose Launches New Podcast The Mucky Middle
Indie creative agency Paper Moose has launched a podcast that sadly doesn't deal with the joy of mousse au chocolat.
Labor Considering Options To Protect ABC And SBS From Funding Cuts
In exciting news for great railway journeys & Adam Liaw cooking shows, Labor looking to shore up SBS taxpayer funding.
Fast Fashion Gets Buried At Splendour In The Grass
Splendour In The Grass to draw attention to fast fashion. Seemingly less concerned by bog average, ho-hum rock acts.
BIG & Scope 3 Launch A Platform To Decarbonise Rich Media Adverts
Does the carbon footprint from your ads often resemble a monster truck rally? Turn instantly greener with this news.
Online Retail Industry Award Winners Announced
B&T was a lucky attendee at the Online Retail Awards last night & there's just not enough words for the lemon meringue.
Sacré Bleu! Publicis Announces Impressive 7.1% Organic Growth In Q2
This Publicis news can only be bettered with a Brie & a bottle of Beaujolais. Although that would make anything better.
Equip Had A Brand Makeover & Became Equip Super
B&T understands that superannuation isn't the most interesting of topics. Neither is programmatic & we still run that.