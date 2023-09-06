Women’s Health Myths Are Demystified On LiSTNR’s “Everything from A to V”

Women’s Health Myths Are Demystified On LiSTNR’s “Everything from A to V”
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    The most common questions and myths around women’s health will be demystified on LiSTNR’s new podcast with women’s health advocate and GP, Dr Sneha Wadhwani, called Everything from A to V.

    Alongside Dr Wadhwani’s expert guests, including Dr Ginni Mansburg, sexologist Georgia Grace, Dr Susan Evans and more, listeners will find answers to perplexing questions like “Is ‘pull and pray’ really a safe contraceptive choice?” and “Why is the women’s bathroom line always so long?” Everything from A to V sifts through medical facts and fiction, providing women with the knowledge needed to confidently take charge of their health. It explores a wide range of topics such as menopause, bladder health, STIs, care for ‘down there’, and IVF among others.

    Launching during Women’s Health Week, Everything from A to V aims to provide women with a safe space to learn about their health and to answer questions they might be uncomfortable asking their doctor.

    Podcast host, Dr Sneha Wadhwani, said: “As a women’s health GP with over 20 years’ experience, I’ve seen science evolve and medicine change exponentially. But despite this, there remains an abundance of health ‘fact’ inaccuracy circulated in social media and by friends and family in the women’s health space. With so many self-purported ‘experts’ in the space, it can be really challenging for women to source reliable, clinically accurate and evidence-based information outside of the consultation.

    “I have committed my career to not just treating the women I consult with but also to improving health literacy in the women’s health space, as a means of educating, engaging and empowering women in their health matters and their treatment choices. My goal has always been to put women in the driving seat of their health journey, and that starts with truly understanding their bodies, and being armed with the truth when it comes to women’s health.

    Everything from A to V sets out to take this approach from beyond my consultation rooms, into a space which is accessible to all women. To do this well and with the best clinical expertise, and the forefront of medical evidence, I’ve got some of the best women’s health experts joining me to share real evidence-based facts, demystify women’s health and debunking some myths along the way.”

    LiSTNR executive producer, Branded Podcasts, Todd Stevens, said: “There is no shortage of medical advice out there for someone who is trying to self-diagnose their symptoms, but unfortunately with a lot of that information being incorrect or even dangerous it can be a huge challenge knowing what to believe.

    “Everything from A to V counters incorrect information around women’s health to empower women to take control of their own wellbeing. With no topic taboo, this podcast brings to light important conversations that too often go undiscussed. It’s been great to partner with Dr Wadhwani to bring this important podcast series to life.”



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    423 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
    • Marketing

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

    Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”
    • Campaigns

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”

    Coca-Cola Australia has launched the new global brand Coca-Cola campaign “Masterpiece” with a striking new film that encourages Gen Z audiences to dial into their passions, take a break and enjoy the magic of the moment. “Masterpiece” is the latest expression of the “Real Magic” brand platform and celebrates how Coca-Cola provides uplifting refreshment in […]

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS
    • Marketing

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS

    This year, there’s no doubt that football has been top of mind in Australia. Sydney FC has achieved immense digital transformation as part of its strategy to boost fan engagement, leveraging Storyblok’s CMS to build winning digital experiences that reignite fan enthusiasm and boost match day. The club is now kicking some serious revenue goals, […]

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
    • Media

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

    Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
    • Media

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

    Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
    • Media

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

    Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
    • Media

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics

    Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a  “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
    • Technology

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand

    B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.