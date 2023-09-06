Women’s Health Myths Are Demystified On LiSTNR’s “Everything from A to V”

The most common questions and myths around women’s health will be demystified on LiSTNR’s new podcast with women’s health advocate and GP, Dr Sneha Wadhwani, called Everything from A to V.

Alongside Dr Wadhwani’s expert guests, including Dr Ginni Mansburg, sexologist Georgia Grace, Dr Susan Evans and more, listeners will find answers to perplexing questions like “Is ‘pull and pray’ really a safe contraceptive choice?” and “Why is the women’s bathroom line always so long?” Everything from A to V sifts through medical facts and fiction, providing women with the knowledge needed to confidently take charge of their health. It explores a wide range of topics such as menopause, bladder health, STIs, care for ‘down there’, and IVF among others.

Launching during Women’s Health Week, Everything from A to V aims to provide women with a safe space to learn about their health and to answer questions they might be uncomfortable asking their doctor.

Podcast host, Dr Sneha Wadhwani, said: “As a women’s health GP with over 20 years’ experience, I’ve seen science evolve and medicine change exponentially. But despite this, there remains an abundance of health ‘fact’ inaccuracy circulated in social media and by friends and family in the women’s health space. With so many self-purported ‘experts’ in the space, it can be really challenging for women to source reliable, clinically accurate and evidence-based information outside of the consultation.

“I have committed my career to not just treating the women I consult with but also to improving health literacy in the women’s health space, as a means of educating, engaging and empowering women in their health matters and their treatment choices. My goal has always been to put women in the driving seat of their health journey, and that starts with truly understanding their bodies, and being armed with the truth when it comes to women’s health.

“Everything from A to V sets out to take this approach from beyond my consultation rooms, into a space which is accessible to all women. To do this well and with the best clinical expertise, and the forefront of medical evidence, I’ve got some of the best women’s health experts joining me to share real evidence-based facts, demystify women’s health and debunking some myths along the way.”

LiSTNR executive producer, Branded Podcasts, Todd Stevens, said: “There is no shortage of medical advice out there for someone who is trying to self-diagnose their symptoms, but unfortunately with a lot of that information being incorrect or even dangerous it can be a huge challenge knowing what to believe.

“Everything from A to V counters incorrect information around women’s health to empower women to take control of their own wellbeing. With no topic taboo, this podcast brings to light important conversations that too often go undiscussed. It’s been great to partner with Dr Wadhwani to bring this important podcast series to life.”

