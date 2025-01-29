Women Comprise 49% Of Media Workforce But Only 30% Of CEO & Managing Director Roles Says Women In Media Data

Women in Media has compiled a first-of-its-kind dataset providing a comprehensive analysis of gender equality in the Australian media industry.

While Australia has made strides in gender equality, persistent challenges – such as gender pay gaps, leadership disparities, and workplace discrimination – underscore the need for continued

commitment and transparency.

Compiled by leading economist Dr. Leonora Risse, the Women in Media Dataset offers unparalleled insights into workforce trends, breaking down gender disparities by occupation and sector. This unique dataset based on publicly available information, sheds light on both progress and persistent barriers, offering an evidence-based resource for individuals, organisations, and policymakers to drive change where it is most needed.

Key findings from the dataset include:

Women comprise 49% of the media workforce but hold only 30% of CEO and Managing Director roles, highlighting ongoing leadership inequities.

Gender pay disparities remain a pressing concern, with women in Publishing earning 16.4% less than men and those in Broadcasting earning 11.8% less.

Intersectionality plays a significant role in career progression, with women from diverse cultural and Indigenous backgrounds facing greater barriers to entry and advancement.

Women in media retire with significantly lower superannuation due to career interruptions, lower lifetime earnings, and a higher prevalence of part-time and freelance roles.

As a champion of gender equity in Australian media, Women in Media is committed to increasing gender equality, extending leadership and economic participation opportunities for women, and building a safer, more respectful culture in Australian workplaces.

“This report lays bare the stark reality: while women make up nearly half of Australia’s media workforce, they remain vastly underrepresented in the decision-making roles that shape our news, culture, and public debate. True gender equality isn’t just about numbers – it’s about power, influence, and opportunity,” said Dr Risse.

“This dataset offers the insights and transparency necessary to drive meaningful, systemic change,” said Petra Buchanan, strategic advisor at Women in Media. “Understanding the data is just the starting point. Now, it’s up to industry leaders, employers, and policymakers to take actionable steps toward creating lasting progress. The current global pushback against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives serves as a reminder that progress is not guaranteed – it must be actively defended and advanced.”

The Women in Media Dataset is now available to assist those committed to advancing gender equality in Australia’s media landscape. Ahead of UN Women’s International Women’s Day 2025 theme, “March Forward: It’s Time to Turn Promises into Progress,” Women in Media urges all stakeholders to take decisive action in advancing gender equality.

