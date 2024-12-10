AdvertisingNewsletter

Wildstone Appoints Entain’s Stuart Smith As New CFO

Stuart Smith, chief financial officer, Wildstone.
Outdoor media company with operations across the UK, Europe and Australia Wildstone announced the appointment of its new chief financial officer (CFO), Stuart Smith.

As CFO, Stuart will be responsible for all of Wildstone’s financial activities and will work closely with the board of directors and executive leadership team on the development and execution of Wildstone’s strategy.

Stuart joins from gaming giant Entain where he held a number of senior finance positions. After joining private equity-backed Gala Coral in 2011, Stuart helped the team to become part of FTSE 100 company Entain Group.

“I am thrilled to be joining Wildstone during this period of international expansion. Wildstone is a great business, with the right backers and a talented management team. Having spent the last eight years working at a Plc, I’m excited to return to my private equity roots and apply the knowledge I’ve gained over the years to help the company in its ongoing mission to grow,” Stuart Smith, chief financial officer, Wildstone said.

“I am delighted to welcome Stuart to Wildstone. As we expand globally, it is imperative that we continue to employ the best-in-class in all areas of our operation,” Damian Cox, CEO and founder of Wildstone added.

Stuart has experience running global finance functions, operating in multiple international markets, M&A, integrating newly acquired businesses and establishing a presence in new territories to facilitate organic launches.

His appointment comes at a time of overseas growth for Wildstone, which recently announced its expansion into Australia. Following the acquisition of its first Australian assets, the company has also expanded its portfolio in Spain and Germany, with further deals on the horizon.

