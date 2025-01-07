Why ‘Karens’ Exist: Psyched

‘Psyched’ is your monthly insight into the psychology and social science that guide our everyday choices. Authored by Summer Treseder, a strategist at Wavemaker, ‘Psyched’ unpacks the ‘why’ behind consumer choices with each edition delving into a provocative topic. From exploring ‘the rational reasons why Karens exist’, dissecting ‘why mascots matter’ to examining our obsession with ‘brand trainwrecks,’ no subject is off limits. Each issue equips marketers (and us ad folk) with deeper insights into consumers’ minds, creating more meaningful connections.

As I sit surrounded by remnants of Christmas past, including my still-standing tree, my holiday shopping experiences have left me reflecting on one particular breed of shopper: the entitled customer.

Whilst some refer to Christmas as ‘The Festive Season’ or ‘Holiday of Cheer,’ when it comes to the world of retail, I like to dub it… ‘Karen season’. It’s that time of year where the entitled customer thrives—pulling out all stops from out-of-stock outrage, return receipt rage, to queue-jumping justifiers. With a fifth of Australians experiencing holiday stress this last Christmas, it’s no wonder!

For those blissfully unaware of what and who a ‘Karen is’ (lucky you), let me enlighten you. Originally, describing a middle-aged woman who weaponised her privilege against people of colour, a ‘Karen’ (or ‘Chads’ if they identify as males) has now evolved into a broader pop culture stereotype for anyone who acts entitled, exhibits privilege, or demands to “speak to the manager” over imagined injustices.

And I am sure most of you have heard the phrase “the customer is always right” but what you might not know is that it’s believed to be misquoted, with the full phrase stating, “the customer is always right, but only when it comes to taste”.

This ingrained perception and perceived legitimacy of the shortened phrase have increased in recent years, fuelled by our on-demand culture. Today, people can watch, eat, shop and do whatever they want, whenever they want. So even the slightest friction in a customer’s experience can feel disruptive or even a personal attack (entitlement theory). As suggested in my previous article, maybe we start introducing and normalising more friction in our engagement.

‘Karen-esque’ behaviour is further understood through three additional theories:

The Dunning-Kruger Effect: Suggests that people with limited knowledge in a particular area often overestimate their competence, meaning Karens feel their own understanding or demands are justified. Norm of Reciprocity: Social concept that maintains people are expected to return favours and acts of kindness so when Karens feel they’ve acted politely, they anticipate compliance, leading to frustration if their demands aren’t met. Social Identity theory/Ingroup bias: Social Identity theory suggests that people often categorise themselves into “in-groups” meaning a Karen may see themselves as part of a “justified critic” believing their complaints are essential to “educating” others.

Now we have explored the reasons behind a ‘Karen,’ what can marketers and advertisers learn from this?

Turning Entitlement into Engagement: Reverse Psychology Marketing

Create campaigns that playfully acknowledge and call out entitled behaviour whilst flipping the narrative. A great example is Ryanair who uses humour, sarcasm, and an unapologetic tone to address and acknowledge customer frustrations, drive understanding and educate about their processes.

Lead with Proactivity, Then React with Intent

Create ‘Karen communities’ and feedback channels which allow customers to express their concern constructively in a moderated forum, allowing for brands to identify and address customer pain points early while demonstrating that customer feedback is valued. Additionally, map cultural occasions likely to amplify Karen-esque behaviours, such as the holiday season or back-to-school periods. This will enable brands to proactively develop strategies to handle complaints, including increasing investment in social proof tactics, such as amplifying positive reviews and testimonials, as well as investing in influencer partnerships.

Navigating the Noise: Connect with Core Audiences Without Compromise

Avoid altering your brand DNA or worrying about pleasing everyone; no matter how hard you try, there will always be a ‘Karen’. Once you have a social and customer response strategy in place (as outlined above) focus on driving and strengthening your core brand identify amongst key high-value target audiences whether that’s in-market, prospective or next.

While most Aussies let out a collective groan at the mention of a ‘Karen,’ for us industry folk it’s a chance to show off a brand’s personality, handle complaints, tackle issues proactively, and connect with key audiences.