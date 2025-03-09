MarketingNewsletter

Where To, Marketers?

It’s already proving to be a strange year, 2025. 

The federal election is coming soon, we’re told. Though no official date has emerged.

Varying sources will tell you that the grip a rising cost of living has on us all is tightening, or getting looser.

Globally, unstable trading conditions are throwing long-held conventions and partnerships out the window.

There’s no sign of culture wars subsiding, either, particularly with the influence the tech bros have over politics.

Amid that uncertainty, it may seem like marketers have nowhere to turn.

For those working at startup or scale-up brands, it may seem prudent to put growth plans on hold and wait for more placid economic waters to return.

For those agency-side, it may seem tempting to pause operations in the upper funnel to drive short-term results and keep client’s lines pointing upwards.

But is there a third-way? Active International and B&T are partnering for an exclusive Breakfast Club event to help explain how client-side marketers de-risk the next stage in their growth and what media agencies can do to deliver whole of business value for their clients when it seems so challenging.

During the event, you’ll hear from Ed Stening, co-founder and CEO of Posca Hydrate; Toby Barbour, co-founder of Connected Commerce and Sarah Keith, group managing director of Active International as they help plot courses for growth amid these choppy economic waters.

So where to, marketers? Perhaps the answer might be around a corner that you hadn’t expected.

Key Information

Where: 12-Micron, Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo
When: Wednesday 19 March 2025
Time: 8am – 10am

RSVP Now.

