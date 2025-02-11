‘When Women Assert Themselves, It Can Make Both Men & Women Uncomfortable’: How Chobani’s Connie Biviano Is Advocating For Women & Leading Change In STEM

Yesterday was the tenth International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The United Nations created the day to help promote the work of women in science and the pathways of girls into science.

Ahead of the Women Leading Tech Awards – the late entry deadline closes tonight – we spoke to Connie Biviano, general manager of science and innovation at Chobani (yes, the yoghurt brand) to find out more about her journey in the industry and what needs to change to further promote women in the sector through mentorship and advocacy.

Enter the Women Leading Tech Awards now!

B&T: What does a yoghurt brand’s GM science and innovation get up to on a day-to-day basis?

Connie Biviano: As general manager of science and innovation, I lead a team that brings together deep technical expertise, creative problem-solving, and a passion for great food to drive Chobani’s product and packaging innovation.

My role sits at the intersection of science and consumer experience – ensuring that everything we create is not only delicious but also backed by rigorous food safety, quality, and nutritional integrity. No two days are the same, which is what makes this role so exciting. One moment, I might be deep in technical discussions on dairy fermentation, and the next, I’m collaborating with marketing and commercial teams to anticipate emerging food trends. I also spend time with our S&I team, pushing the boundaries of product formulation, working through complex challenges in food science, and guiding long-term innovation strategy. My focus is always on making sure we’re ahead of the curve – creating products that not only meet consumer expectations today but help shape the future of food.

Enter the Women Leading Tech Awards now!

B&T: What was your career pathway from study to working at Chobani Australia?

CB: Looking back, I can see how every step in my career has built towards what I do today. I’ve worked across R&D, dairy technology, quality, and process optimisation – each role adding another layer of expertise that I now bring to Chobani.

I started with a degree in Food Science & Technology, which gave me the technical foundation to understand the technical nature of food. From there, I worked in product development and research, where I learned the intricate science behind food formulation. I later took on leadership roles in R&D and quality assurance, where I managed large-scale projects, implemented new technologies, and led teams through complex problem-solving.

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned along the way is that technical expertise alone isn’t enough – you need to bring people with you. The most successful innovations don’t happen in silos; they require cross-functional collaboration, strong leadership, and the ability to translate science into real-world products that people love. That’s what excites me most about my role at Chobani today.

B&T: Have you encountered gender bias or stereotypes as a female in the science industry? If yes, has it improved in recent years?

CB: I’ve certainly experienced gender bias and stereotypes, but things are improving. One issue I’m particularly passionate about is the unconscious bias surrounding agentic behaviour – even from women. When women assert themselves or take charge, it can make both men and women uncomfortable, often leading to perceptions of being abrasive, disagreeable, or socially insensitive. Yet, when men display the same traits, it’s seen as normal or even expected.

There’s a growing awareness around diversity and inclusion, and as more women step into leadership roles, the conversation about gender bias is becoming more open. We’re gradually creating a world where women in science leadership aren’t an exception. But there’s still work to be done – especially for women from marginalised backgrounds, including First Nations girls. The solution isn’t about ‘fixing’ women; it’s about fixing the system. True inclusion happens when men actively call out inappropriate behaviour and amplify women’s voices in the workplace.

Enter the Women Leading Tech Awards now!

B&T: How can the food science and FMCG industry better support gender diversity for women?

CB: It starts with creating opportunities – through mentorship, leadership programs, and ensuring diverse voices are represented at every level. Flexible work arrangements, gender pay equity, and strong parental leave policies are helping women balance their careers and personal lives, and we’re seeing progress. But beyond policies, it’s about fostering an inclusive culture – one that actively recognises and celebrates women’s achievements. Representation matters. When young women see others thriving in these roles, it sends a powerful message that they belong in STEM.

B&T: What is a message you would love to share with other young women wishing to pursue a career in STEM?

CB: Take the plunge! Be strategic about your career, follow your curiosity, and don’t be afraid to take up space. STEM is full of opportunities, and we need more women bringing their perspectives, creativity, and leadership to the table. You could be developing foods for people with eating disorders, designing products for those with lactose intolerance, or working on the latest processing technologies to create high-quality baby food. I’ve done all of that – you could too!

Enter the Women Leading Tech Awards now!