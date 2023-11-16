“When Social Injustice Smacks You In The Face, You Have No Choice But To Tackle It Head On,” – Mariam Veiszadeh Recognised As Most Influential Young Asian-Australian

“When Social Injustice Smacks You In The Face, You Have No Choice But To Tackle It Head On,” – Mariam Veiszadeh Recognised As Most Influential Young Asian-Australian
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Mariam Veiszadeh, CEO of Media Diversity Australia, has been named as the country’s most influential young Asian-Australian for her work advocating for systemic change across Australian media.

The country’s most influential Asian-Australians were recognised this week in the Asian-Australian Leadership Awards.

Veiszadeh’s accolade comes as new data shows when applying for jobs, ethnic minorities received half as many call backs from recruiters than applicants with English names.

“When social injustice smacks you in the face, you have no choice but to tackle it head on,” Veiszadeh said.

“I am the inaugural CEO of Media Diversity Australia, working alongside media executives to work towards a media landscape that looks and sounds more like the Australia it seeks to serve.

“I have been at the forefront of advocating for systemic change across Australian media to stamp out racism.

“My career trajectory has only been partly deliberate. I knew I wanted to be a lawyer and tackle injustice, but I didn’t consciously sign up to become an Anti-Racism advocate, engage in Human Rights work, become a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion practitioner or be appointed into a CEO position,” Veiszadeh said.

Asialink CEO Martine Letts says one in five people in Australia have an Asian cultural heritage, yet only 3 per cent of senior management positions are held by Asian-Australians.

“It’s not only in the boardroom where this bias exists, it extends across all industries,” says Ms Letts.

“The awards shine a light on the incredible leadership talent and potential of Asian-Australians – but there is still a long way to go,” she adds.

“There is a real lack in recognition of and focus on leveraging Asian-Australian grown talent.”

“If overseas markets are more attractive to talent from multicultural backgrounds we risk losing our best and brightest.”

New data from leading executive search firm Johnson Partners found that 93 per cent of board members on ASX-listed companies have either an Anglo-Celtic or European background, while 94 per cent of top CEOs are of white Anglo-Celtic or European heritage.

“We need to see a significant shift in corporate Australia’s approach to cultural diversity. It is not only the right thing to do but also critical to unlocking the full potential of our economy,” says Jason Johnson, Founder & CEO of Johnson Partners.

“Companies that embrace diversity and foster an inclusive culture will be better placed to navigate an increasingly globalised business environment and increasingly diverse customer sets and stakeholders,” adds Mr Johnson.

“The ‘bamboo ceiling’ is preventing Asian-Australians from taking their share of top leadership positions in our major companies, government departments and universities not reflecting their staff, student populations or customer bases.”

“The pandemic caused many diversity statistics to go backwards, so we have some serious ground to make up to address the under-representation of diverse leaders.”

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

diversity australia

Latest News

Australia’s Nation Brand Jumps To 9th In World According To Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index

    Australia’s Nation Brand Jumps To 9th In World According To Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index

    Australia has risen to be ranked the world’s ninth strongest nation brand according to the annual Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index, up one position since last year. The Nation Brand Index measures the global standing of 60 nations according to six categories: People, Governance, Exports, Culture, Tourism and Immigration & Investment. Australia scored in the top […]

    150 Virgin Cruises Given Away In Massive Marketing Stunt From Sir Richard Branson
    • Marketing

    150 Virgin Cruises Given Away In Massive Marketing Stunt From Sir Richard Branson

    In a life-changing marketing stunt, Sir Richard Branson has gifted more than 150 passengers onboard a Virgin Australia flight from Melbourne to Hobart a free Virgin Voyages sailing to celebrate the cruise line’s arrival in Australia next month. A Facetime call from the founder of Virgin over the plane’s PA system left passengers stunned when […]

    SCA Nabs Sam Keogh From JCDecaux
    • Media

    SCA Nabs Sam Keogh From JCDecaux

    Sam Keogh shifts over to the radio biz for new role. Refrains from wearing his Nicklelback T-shirt on the first day.

    Image lead story Things Get Wild At TMA Class Of 2023 Ripplefest Event
    • Marketing

    Things Get Wild At TMA Class Of 2023 Ripplefest Event

    Marketing luminaries from around the country gathered at Sydney venue Fortress on Wednesday night to celebrate the latest The Marketing Academy cohort of scholars as they graduated from their year-long leadership program. The event, run by the graduating class, was billed as ‘Ripplefest’ and featured a range of initiatives, designed to have an ongoing impact […]

    B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 2!
    • Advertising

    B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 2!

    It’s the second instalment of our search for Australia’s greatest ad! Yesterday, we revealed the first 20 to make our shortlist. You can cast your vote for the best Aussie ad of all time at the bottom of this article. And feel free to suggest any that you think we might have missed — they […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Industry Legends Fill The Inaugural Cannes in Cairns Advisory Board
    • Advertising

    Industry Legends Fill The Inaugural Cannes in Cairns Advisory Board

    Cannes in Cairns is pleased to reveal an expert advisory board of some of APAC’s finest creative minds. Providing critical thinking, expert knowledge and one heck of a sounding board, no less than 15 leaders have been hand-picked to help shape content for the APAC Festival of Creativity that takes place from 4-7 June 2024. […]

    New Compendium Launches To Help Improve Poor Briefing By BetterBriefs
    • Marketing

    New Compendium Launches To Help Improve Poor Briefing By BetterBriefs

    To help improve the global issue of poor briefing, BetterBriefs has partnered with the IPA and The Marketoonist Tom Fishburne to release a new compendium featuring stats-backed satirical cartoons accompanied by punchy industry opinion from Mark Ritson, Peter Field, Daryl Fielding and more.