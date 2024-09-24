What’s The ROI Of Brand Marketing?

IntelligenceBank’s Brand report investigated how marketing leaders invest in brand, measure success, and ensure compliance.

In a world where the outcome of many marketing investments can be precisely measured, the need to invest in brand campaigns, rebrands, and even minor brand updates that may not have direct impact on revenue can be controversial topics for marketing leaders. And yet, a new report from IntelligenceBank finds that marketing leaders have found new ways to demonstrate value, align marketing objectives with success, and define KPIs better than ever before.

To understand how and why companies are executing rebrands and major brand campaigns, IntelligenceBank surveyed marketing and brand leaders at some of the world’s most influential companies, spanning banking, energy, financial services, food manufacturing, gaming, government, insurance, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, mining, real estate, SaaS and transportation.

The result was a set of extremely detailed responses by more than 50 leaders who had recently completed successful rebrands, brand updates, and brand campaigns, or created brand portals to help with brand compliance. To get a sense of what contributed to their success, we asked them about:

Brand impact and measurement

Business objectives

Brand challenges

Brand compliance

With a combined valuation of over $500 billion among the surveyed organisations, the responses from these marketing and brand leaders add up to a playbook worthy of consideration by any marketing leader looking to differentiate in the market and measure the impact of their work. In many cases, the respondents were incredibly candid about the exact outcomes of their brand initiatives, and as such, we have anonymised and amalgamated their responses in order to deliver the fullest possible understanding of contemporary brand tactics.

Business Challenges Driving Brand Campaigns

Our research showed that most significant brand updates or rebrands were triggered by a minimum of three or more business objectives, many of which are weighted in equal importance. Among the most common reasons found in the report:

Changing a negative perception of a product category

Entering new markets with pivoted brand awareness

Differentiating in a crowded marketplace

Changing positioning based on market research data

Appealing to a new generation of customers

Launching innovative new features or products

Appeal to a different generation of customers or market segments

