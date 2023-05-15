What Does Nine Pay Its Talent? Nine Insider Leaks Celeb Salaries To The Oz

Nine is notoriously secret about what it pays its talent, however, a number of salaries of high-profile stars have been leaked to the News Corp-owned The Australian.

Last week, the publication exclusively reported that 2GB host Ray Hadley had signed a new two and half year deal, reportedly worth up to $ 9 million.

Yesterday, the same journalist, Nick Tabakoff, revealed Hadley had been earning $4 million a year on his current contract and has actually now taken a cut on his two and half year contract which is ending at the close of 2026.

According to 2GB insiders, the best estimate of his new salary is $3.5 million between now and the end of 2026.

The senior insiders at Nine have suggested that Hadley’s salary is significantly more than the network’s next highest-paid presenter, Hamish Blake, who is reportedly paid $2 million a year for his role on Lego Masters.

A number of presenters are said to be on the same salary of $1.5 million. These include Karl Stefanovic (Today show), Allison Langdon (host of A Current Affair), Ben Fordham (2GB’s breakfast host) and Scott Cam (who fronts Nine’s ratings juggernaut, The Block).

Further down on the list on salaries of $1-$1.2m are legendary 60 Minutes presenter and Under Investigation host Liz Hayes, Andy Lee (host of The Hundred), Neil Mitchell (3AW morning host), and Ross Stevenson (3AW breakfast host).

Reportedly earning between $900,000-$1m is Nine’s 6PM Sydney newsreader Peter Overton. Then, being paid around $800,000 are said to be Peter Hitchener (Nine’s 6PM Melbourne newsreader), Today’s new-ish co-host Sarah Abo and Sophie Monk (host of Love Island).

Nine’s chief executive officer Mike Sneesby’s base salary for the 2022 financial year was put at $1.4 million, more than many of his top on-air talent. This jumped to $3.92m, once bonuses and other payments were taken into account.