Westpac Marketing Chief Annabelle Friebence Departs Amid Tumultuous Creative Review

Annabelle Friebence, Westpac’s marketing chief, has departed the bank following an overhaul and restructure by its new CEO and amid a tumultuous review of its creative agency.

The bank’s former marketing and brand boss Elaine Herlihy has taken on the mantle, though not in a permanent position.

B&T revealed last year that Westpac would be ending its 13-year partnership with creative agency DDB. Its contract had been due to conclude next month but that is now up in the air. At the time, it was thought that Saatchi & Saatchi, Accenture Song and Howatson+Company were still in the chase for the bank. It may be the case that DDB holds the account for another year.

The bank’s new CEO Anthony Miller is thought to have restructured and reorganised the bank’s functions and reporting lines. Brand now sits with customer and corporate affairs chief, Carolyn McCann. Procurement is also understood to report to McCann.

A Westpac spokesperson confirmed Fribence’s departure and that the pitch has moved into a “new phase”.

“We want to recognise the enormous contribution Annabel has made in her three years at Westpac.

“Westpac is one of Australia’s most recognisable brands, and Annabel has made the big red W unmissable during her time with us.

“This includes forming our new partnerships with the NRL and NRLW, providing opportunities for us to connect with Australians in new, exciting ways.

“Annabel has driven momentum, added focus on data and analytics, and developed a strong team culture which will set us up for success into the future.

“We’re undertaking a thorough pitch process for a new creative agency to take the Westpac brand forward.

“As Australia’s oldest company and one of its most prominent brands, we recognise this is a highly competitive and robust tender process.

“As we move into a new phase of the pitch, we thank those agencies which have been unsuccessful.

“We will have more to say about the future of the Westpac creative account once a final decision has been made.”