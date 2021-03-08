Westpac Launches New Campaign To Highlight Life’s Eventful Moments, Via DDB

Westpac has launched its new brand campaign, created by DDB Sydney, highlighting life’s eventful moments where all the surprise, excitement, vulnerability, and challenges can lie; in moments both big and small.

Westpac Group Head of Brand, Advertising and Media, Jenny Melhuish said, “our new work builds on our ‘help’ series, which focused on those really big life moments like starting a business or separating from a partner, and extends to those smaller eventful moments such as losing a phone, starting a new relationship, or getting your first pay cheque.”

“We want to show Australians that we understand life is made up of these big and small moments – and as they need us, we are here to help.”

“Our new app is making banking simpler, our products are designed to support customers reach their money goals, and our website has loads of tools and tips to help Australians prepare financially for whatever life throws at them.”

This evolution has resulted in a refreshed Westpac brand, which aims to have broad appeal, and also create a closer connection with younger Australians. A bolder colour pallet, animation, and new tone of voice is all in play to make the brand more relatable.

The new campaign brings together four of Australia’s most exciting up-and-coming directors, Stefan Hunt, Danny Cohen, Shelly Lauman and Billie Pleffer, collaborating under the guidance of Lion director, Garth Davis.

DDB Sydney Executive Creative Director, Matt Chandler added, “from the outset we wanted to go somewhere new with the work, while still holding onto the integrity of the brand that’s been established. Our ambition couldn’t have been better realised by the team from Exit Films. They gave us something so imaginative and heartfelt, it was a joy to be part of the process.”

The campaign launched nationally across TV, print, digital, out of home and social, on Sunday 7 March 2021.

CREDITS:

Westpac

Creative DDB Sydney

Production Exit Films

Edit The Editors

Post production ALT VFX

Sound Sonar

Music Supervision Level Two

Media Spark Foundry

PR Finchco Agency

Design Interbrand