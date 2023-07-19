‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders

‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders
Leading Australian media brand, Women’s Agenda has launched its first-ever app this week with the aim of building Australia’s pipeline of inclusive, informed and inspired leaders.

The Keynotes, hosts a rich library of short, TEDx-style speeches given by female leaders across industries on a range of topics including leadership, STEM, social impact, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship.

The app launches with more than 40 addresses from prominent women such as VP and MD for Google ANZ, Melanie Silva, equality trailblazer, Wendy McCarthy AO, founder of Coverhero, Naby Mariyam and Natalie Kyriacou OAM.

Critically, The Keynotes also includes a monthly ‘Insights Report’ designed to help organisational leaders stay abreast on the current gaps facing women at work, key research, power players, and stats surrounding real-time representation.

Access to all of Women’s Agenda’s daily content including news and reports as well as monthly videos explaining the biggest breaking stories locally and across the world will also be accessible.

Agenda Media CEO and co-founder Angela Priestley (pictured) believes The Keynotes breaks the mould in the vast arena of leadership tools.

“We’re not trying to fix women by telling them what they’re doing wrong in their lives and careers, we’re highlighting instead how women are at the forefront of some of our most innovative and progressive ideas. We’re investing in and inspiring prospective leaders with these incredible insights.”

Priestley adds that one of the most critical objectives of The Keynotes is to combat rampant misinformation.

“As a media company which is 100 percent independent and female-owned, we’re in a unique position to distribute real news as told by experts. Users will be able to get across complex issues free from propaganda.”

Priestley, alongside her co-founder Tarla Lambert bootstrapped The Keynotes from the ground up, an approach they’ve continually adopted within their rapidly growing media company. Women’s Agenda engages close to half a million women each month and has significant reach across social media.

“We are fortunate to have deep relationships with thousands of key thought leaders in Australia and abroad who champion the work Women’s Agenda has always done”, says Lambert. “Their enthusiasm and contribution to The Keynotes and our broader work is invaluable”.

“For more than ten years we’ve played a critical role in the Australian media landscape as the leading digital news platform for women. We are entirely independent, women-owned and run”, says Lambert.

“The Keynotes reflects our long mission of making sure female and gender diverse voices are heard.

More than ever, leaders need to hear them”.

Organisations can purchase bulk subscriptions to the app for their teams and support individual leadership pathways.

 

