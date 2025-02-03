Wendy’s Group Cooks Up Three Agency Partnership To Fuel Australian Expansion

US fast-food giant Wendy’s has taken a major step in its Australian expansion, appointing VML as its lead strategic and creative agency, alongside communications agency Burson and full-service creative agency Today The Brave.

Franchise operator Flynn Group acquired Wendy’s master franchisee license for Australia in 2023 with plans to open 200 branches of the US giant in the market by 2034. The first of which opened in Surfers Paradise earlier this year.

“For its Australian business launch and roll-out, Wendy’s has been working closely with VML as its lead strategic and creative agency, as well as global strategic communications agency, Burson, and full-service creative agency, Today the Brave,” said Lauren Leahy, chief transformation officer at Flynn Group.

The Australian market is being positioned as a significant opportunity for the company’s global growth.

“Australia is a strategic market for long-term growth for Wendy’s. Flynn Restaurant Group has incredible experience in the restaurant space, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with them,” Abigail Pringle, US president of The Wendy’s Company, said when the expansion was announced.

The collaboration with agencies like VML and Today The Brave reflects Wendy’s commitment to a creative and tailored approach to capturing the Australian market.

The breakdown of creative work between VML and Today The Brave is still being determined. B&T has contacted both agencies for clarification.