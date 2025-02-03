AdvertisingNewsletter

Wendy’s Group Cooks Up Three Agency Partnership To Fuel Australian Expansion

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

US fast-food giant Wendy’s has taken a major step in its Australian expansion, appointing VML as its lead strategic and creative agency, alongside communications agency Burson and full-service creative agency Today The Brave.

Franchise operator Flynn Group acquired Wendy’s master franchisee license for Australia in 2023 with plans to open 200 branches of the US giant in the market by 2034. The first of which opened in Surfers Paradise earlier this year.

“For its Australian business launch and roll-out, Wendy’s has been working closely with VML as its lead strategic and creative agency, as well as global strategic communications agency, Burson, and full-service creative agency, Today the Brave,” said Lauren Leahy, chief transformation officer at Flynn Group.

The Australian market is being positioned as a significant opportunity for the company’s global growth.

“Australia is a strategic market for long-term growth for Wendy’s. Flynn Restaurant Group has incredible experience in the restaurant space, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with them,”  Abigail Pringle, US president of The Wendy’s Company, said when the expansion was announced.

The collaboration with agencies like VML and Today The Brave reflects Wendy’s commitment to a creative and tailored approach to capturing the Australian market.

The breakdown of creative work between VML and Today The Brave is still being determined. B&T has contacted both agencies for clarification.

Related posts:

  1. Today The Brave’s Emma Jane Edwards Swaps Sydney For Darwin
  2. Fast 10: OMD’s Sian Whitnall On Leadership, Innovation & The Lessons That Shaped Her
  3. Amrita de la Pena Departs Outbrain Following Teads Merger With Further Restructuring On Horizon
  4. Nunn Media Appointed By Neilson Financial Services To Drive Multiple Brand Launches
TAGGED: , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Epsilon’s Shane Hanby Departs For Quantcast
LTD_SleepLikeABaby_1 (1)
Born Wins Love To Dream Account & Launches First Campaign, ‘Sleep Like A Baby’ Featuring Adults In Baby Swaddle
Wieden+Kennedy Catches Ire Over All-Male Hires
Floyd Hayes, creative director.
New York Adman Goes Rogue Telling Madison Ave “Account People Suck”
Register Lost your password?