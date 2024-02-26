Wendell Sailor, James Graham & Wade Graham Among Triple M NRL Commentary Lineup

Triple M NRL is ready to rock the 2024 NRL season with the best names in the business, including league legends Wendell Sailor, Gorden Tallis, Ryan Girdler, James Graham, Wade Graham and current player Aaron Woods. All are set to headline Triple M’s all-star NRL commentary lineup for an epic 2024 season.

With a big year ahead for NRL fans, including the season opener in Las Vegas, listeners will continue to tune in to live and local commentary across all key games. Triple M boasts unrivalled NRL-focused radio shows that are available to listen to live on-air across NSW and Queensland metro and regional markets and to live stream on LiSTNR.

The legendary commentary team will also include footy commentators at the top of their game; Dan Ginnane, Anthony Maroon, Ben Dobbin, Emma Lawrence, and Tony Squires, who will bring all the action as soon as it happens straight to fans’ ears.

Since making his debut for the Penrith Panthers while still in high school, Wade Graham’s professional career went from strength to strength right up to the announcement of his retirement at the end of the 2023 season. As a former Cronulla Sharks skipper, Graham also represented NSW in State of Origin and Australia in the World Cup and is ready to swap the footy boots for the microphone in 2024.

“I’m excited to get behind the mic to commentate and analyse a game that I know and love. What better way to spend my time off the field,” he said.

Australian and NSW forward Aaron Woods also re-joins Triple M NRL lineup. He currently plays for the Manly Sea Eagles, having previously captained West Tigers and played for the St George Illawarra Dragons, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Cronulla Sharks.

He’s the British Bulldog who quickly made a name for himself on Australian soil as a passionate prop, and James Graham will reignite Triple M’s airways just like he did with his next-level ball skills that played a major role in the Bulldogs attack in the 2014 NRL Grand Final. The fiery redhead debuted for Canterbury, however, moved to St George Illawarra in 2018 to help them to the finals and reach his 400th first-grade game the following year before retiring.

Triple M’s NRL coverage will also be featured on its Rush Hour Drive shows in Sydney, Brisbane and its state-wide regional NSW and Queensland markets. And on LiSTNR, the Footy Talk podcast will have four shows a week featuring some of the biggest names in the game including Wade Graham, Aaron Woods, Josh Reynolds and Gorden Tallis.

Triple M will cover all key games from season kick off on Saturday 2 March, right up until the final whistle of the Grand Final on Sunday October 1.

“It’s great to have so many big names on the Triple M NRL call team. We are blessed to have some of the sharpest NRL minds joined by new voices who are still on the field playing at the highest level,” said SCA head of sports content, Ewan Giles.

Triple M’s NRL coverage and Triple M’s dedicated sports shows are available throughout NSW and Queensland on the Triple M Network’s metro and regional stations and on LiSTNR.