WeMoney Launches Community Aiming To Help Lift Aussie Financial Wellness

The money management app WeMoney, has launched a community, where Australians can learn how to budget and improve financial literacy.

The community features an array of fin-influencers from other channels such as Youtube and Tiktok that are making content on the Wemoney platform.

Fin-influencers are a new breed of influencers – they are financial influencers. The fin-influencer offer tips, tricks and knowledge to their audience about money.

Users can learn from a multitude of financial content creators such as TashInvests, Aussie Money Man, Shesonthemoney, Justin Baldori, CaptainFi, Aussiedebtfreegirl, BrokeGirlWealth, MoneySavvyMamma and more.

The money management app enables members to connect multiple accounts in one place, track their net worth and credit score in the one place for a full picture of their financial health.

The introduction of the community function aims to provide a solution to the financial literacy crisis by enabling users to learn from one another and ask money questions in a safe, supported environment.

Dan Jovevski, founder and CEO of WeMoney, said: “A lot of people aren’t taught financial skills during their youth and by the time they hit their twenties they may take on a lot of debt that can set them up for strife, for life.”

“Financial literacy is incredibly important for Australians to know and by making it a core part of our community feature, we feel we’re helping them to learn these skills and provide value to WeMoney members”.

The community feature is accessible to all users of the app, which is free to download and has already amassed over 100,000 downloads since its launch in September last year.