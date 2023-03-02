Wellcom Welcomes New General Manager Marnie Darren

Creative content agency Wellcom has appointed Marnie Darren as its new General Manager of Sydney.

Darren’s appointment follows several key leadership changes within the Wellcom Group over the past twelve months, including Andrew Lumsden promoted to CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Asia and and Doug Guttenberg, promoted to Managing Director of the newly launched Wellcom US.

In her new role, Darren will take a holistic approach to production. As the demand for content explodes and production timelines shrink, Darren said she is excited to bridge the gap between creative and production.

“Wellcom has twenty years of integrated production experience and a consummate knowledge in application of technologies. The Wellcom superpower is our ability to view and build through the lens of production and production through the lens of creativity,” she said.

“We need to expand our production and technology capabilities for the modern world. I am excited to creatively push the limits of what a world class creative production agency can do.”

Darren was previously managing partner of in-house creative agency, Brand and led PR for The Star Entertainment Group. Her leadership skills across both business and creativity have taken her career to Asia and the US. In New York she was responsible for the creation of Luxury Arts, part of TBWA\Chiat\Day. Darren has also successfully led some of the world’s largest brands, including David Jones, Michelin and H&M.

Wellcom Group Australia CEO, Andy Lumsden, said: “As part of the global network, Wellcom Australia is entering its next phase of expansion and growth.”

“As an innovative leader in content production services, we continue to build and diversify our talent. I’m delighted to welcome Marnie to the team and look forward to working with her to continue to elevate the level of our craft and deliver the best outcomes for our clients.”

Wellcom Worldwide was acquired by South Korean marketing communications group Innocean in 2019 and is now a cohesive global business and workflow, with access to the best in innovation and production, advertising, marketing content production services, design, artwork and retouching; digital photography; CGI and television production.