Wellcom Welcomes New General Manager Marnie Darren

Wellcom Welcomes New General Manager Marnie Darren
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Creative content agency Wellcom has appointed Marnie Darren as its new General Manager of Sydney.

Darren’s appointment follows several key leadership changes within the Wellcom Group over the past twelve months, including Andrew Lumsden promoted to CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Asia and and Doug Guttenberg, promoted to Managing Director of the newly launched Wellcom US.

In her new role, Darren will take a holistic approach to production. As the demand for content explodes and production timelines shrink, Darren said she is excited to bridge the gap between creative and production.

“Wellcom has twenty years of integrated production experience and a consummate knowledge in application of technologies. The Wellcom superpower is our ability to view and build through the lens of production and production through the lens of creativity,” she said.

“We need to expand our production and technology capabilities for the modern world. I am excited to creatively push the limits of what a world class creative production agency can do.”

Darren was previously managing partner of in-house creative agency, Brand and led PR for The Star Entertainment Group. Her leadership skills across both business and creativity have taken her career to Asia and the US. In New York she was responsible for the creation of Luxury Arts, part of TBWA\Chiat\Day. Darren has also successfully led some of the world’s largest brands, including David Jones, Michelin and H&M.

Wellcom Group Australia CEO, Andy Lumsden, said: “As part of the global network, Wellcom Australia is entering its next phase of expansion and growth.”

“As an innovative leader in content production services, we continue to build and diversify our talent. I’m delighted to welcome Marnie to the team and look forward to working with her to continue to elevate the level of our craft and deliver the best outcomes for our clients.”

Wellcom Worldwide was acquired by South Korean marketing communications group Innocean in 2019 and is now a cohesive global business and workflow, with access to the best in innovation and production, advertising, marketing content production services, design, artwork and retouching; digital photography; CGI and television production.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Marnie darren Wellcom

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Launches New Global Consultancy- VIVID
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Launches New Global Consultancy- VIVID

TEAM LEWIS has today launched VIVID, a new global reputation and impact consultancy, designed to respond to the rapidly changing, fast-moving, digital-first world. VIVID will inject pace, emotion, creativity, and visual thinking into reputation management and purpose campaigns. Tapping into skills and knowledge from across TEAM LEWIS’ twenty four offices and six hundred staff, VIVID will assemble […]

Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office
  • Marketing

Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office

Media.Monks, the digital-first operating brand of S4Capital, has moved into a sustainable office complex in Barangaroo. The Sir Martin-owned business now resides in the International Towers Barangaroo complex, part of the Barangaroo South development, owned by Lendlease.  The development was set up with sustainability in mind, with the owners on a mission to get the […]

“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories!” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia
  • Advertising

“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories!” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia

Independent creative agency Two Gs has launched a campaign for Penguin Books Australia following a competitive pitch. The campaign follows four different readers spreading the word about their latest favourite book, which is weaved cleverly together to form its own unique story. Co-founders of Two Gs, John Gault and Matt Geersen said: “Books are the […]

Triple M Unveils NRL Line Up
  • Media

Triple M Unveils NRL Line Up

The NRL is back and already B&T's Eels-loving editor has spent much of the morning sulking after last night's loss.

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team
  • Advertising

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team

Houston has appointed Daye Moffitt (left) as executive strategy director, Sydney and promoted Cara Meade (right) to executive strategy director, Melbourne. The pair will join the brand and design agency’s senior leadership team and report directly to founder and CEO, Stu O’Brien. “Our investment in top-tier strategic talent will pioneer a new era in the […]

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
  • Marketing

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO

Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer. Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications. Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at […]