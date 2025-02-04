Weet-Bix Unveils New Campaign Featuring Soccer Star Mary Fowler Via 303 MullenLowe

Weet-Bix, the Sanitarium Health Food company, has united with 303 MullenLowe to bring its latest ‘Aussie Kids are Weet-Bix Kids’ campaign to life.

The new campaign was developed by 303 MullenLowe under the direction of Sydney CEO Joanna Gray. The TVC features soccer star Mary Fowler.

In addition to the TVC, the campaign also comprises radio, online, social media, and OOH executions, plus website updates and back-of-pack visuals. The TVC was directed by filmmaker Louis Sutherland, and produced by production company Photoplay.

“Weet-Bix has been a staple breakfast choice in Aussie households for decades. Helping to fuel growing Aussie kids to get the most out of every day is part of the Weet-Bix legacy, with each new generation adding to the story and shaping the brand’s future,” said Jessica Manihera, head of marketing & communications ANZ for Sanitarium Health Food Company.

“We looked right across Australia to find true, passionate, lovers of the humble Weet-Bix. Together they bring to life what it truly means to be an Aussie Weet-Bix kid and encapsulates the essence of a great Australian childhood. Their enthusiasm reflects the heart of what makes a Weet-Bix breakfast such an iconic part of growing up in Australia and, with Mary Fowler featured, seeks to inspire our Aussie kids to strive to be their best every day,” Manihera added.

“Growing up, Weet-Bix was a breakfast staple for me; it was part of my everyday routine. That’s why getting the opportunity to work with the brand feels so special. This partnership is really exciting for me and one I’m proud of,” Fowler said.

“I cried with happiness when I was cast. From being in the Weet-Bix commercial, I am trying to get into the top performing arts school in New York and hope to become a famous performer on Broadway or in Hollywood movies,” Tierna O’Reilly, who starred in the campaign said.

“303 MullenLowe is proud to be kicking off a new creative partnership with Sanitarium with a return to the platform that made Weet-Bix famous, and that still has strong cultural ties with Australians across the generations. Being a Weet-Bix kid is about so much more than what you choose to eat for breakfast. It’s about filling up on the energy and confidence to embrace the possibilities that lie ahead,” 303 MullenLowe Sydney chief strategy officer Jody Elston said.

“Creating the kind of moments that when added up, make for a childhood that’s kind of unforgettable, and that you lean on and strive to create for your own kids. This campaign is about getting back to the roots of the brand, tapping the powerful but latent emotions people already feel and introducing a whole new generation to Weet-Bix’s potent mix of belonging, confidence and adventure,” Elston added.

“It’s not just our brand ambassadors who are Weet-Bix kids; many of our consumers also claim and celebrate the status with immense pride and passion. Our new ad captures that essence beautifully, and will no doubt reignite the magic of a Weet-Bix breakfast for many, while enticing many new consumers to fuel their day with Weet-Bix too,” Jessica Manihera, Sanitarium’s head of marketing & communications added.