Wednesday TV Wrap: Tom Gleeson Proves Star Status With Hard Quiz Grabbing 637,000 Viewers

Nine’s Married At First Sight wins entertainment pulling in 967,000 viewers – and yes now we have the cheating drama!

Seven News hit 1,027,000 viewers while Nine News earned 997,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 756,000 viewers – Grimshaw should host The Logies and also MC all weddings.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s Home And Away grabbed 552,000 viewers. Meanwhile, The Chaser pulled in 512,000 viewers and The Front Bar grabbed 346,000 eyeballs – I am desperately awaiting the day they ask Paul “Fatty” Vautin to be a guest.

For Nine, Hot Seat earned 455,000 viewers and Under Investigation grabbed 453,000 viewers – perhaps the Under Investigation team can get to the bottom of the MAFS cheating saga.

For 10, The Project hit 370,000 viewers – I need more Jan Fran! Meanwhile, 10 News First earned 383,000 viewers.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night with ABC News, netting 745,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 627,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Hard Quiz grabbed 637,000 viewers and I’m ready for Tom to have his own talk show. Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell earned 485,000 viewers. Out on top was the Nine Network with 35.0 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 23.5 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the ABC Network with 19.2 per cent that. Followed by 10 Network with 14.8 per cent of the share, while the SBS had 7.5 per cent.