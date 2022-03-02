Wednesday TV Wrap: Tom Gleeson Proves Star Status With Hard Quiz Grabbing 637,000 Viewers

Wednesday TV Wrap: Tom Gleeson Proves Star Status With Hard Quiz Grabbing 637,000 Viewers
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Nine’s Married At First Sight wins entertainment pulling in 967,000 viewers – and yes now we have the cheating drama!

Seven News hit 1,027,000 viewers while Nine News earned 997,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 756,000 viewers – Grimshaw should host The Logies and also MC all weddings. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s Home And Away grabbed 552,000 viewers. Meanwhile, The Chaser pulled in 512,000 viewers and The Front Bar grabbed 346,000 eyeballs – I am desperately awaiting the day they ask Paul “Fatty” Vautin to be a guest. 

For Nine, Hot Seat earned 455,000 viewers and Under Investigation grabbed 453,000 viewers – perhaps the Under Investigation team can get to the bottom of the MAFS cheating saga.

For 10, The Project hit 370,000 viewers – I need more Jan Fran! Meanwhile, 10 News First earned 383,000 viewers. 

Finally, ABC had a strong news night with ABC Newsnetting 745,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 627,000 viewers.
Meanwhile, Hard Quiz grabbed 637,000 viewers and I’m ready for Tom to have his own talk show. Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell earned 485,000 viewers. 
Out on top was the Nine Network with 35.0 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 23.5 per cent of the daily share.  Followed by the ABC Network with 19.2 per cent that. Followed by 10 Network with 14.8 per cent of the share, while the SBS had 7.5 per cent.

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 ABC Nine Seven

Latest News

Happy Pride month banner for lgbt rights or social issues event. Colorful rainbow heart and thumb up in black social media interaction cloud, symbol for homosexual love, marriage, partnership sex
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Does Adland Rain On Mardi Gras’ Parade?

If there's a brand that's always stood by the Mardi Gras it's $2 shops for selling glitter, fairy wings & feather boas.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Rosemary Health Play For Laughs (& Rock) In Debut Work From Milk + Honey United
  • Campaigns

Rosemary Health Play For Laughs (& Rock) In Debut Work From Milk + Honey United

In a break from traditional healthcare marketing, independent creative company Milk + Honey United has unveiled a fresh and sticky integrated brand campaign for Rosemary Health. Rosemary Health is a progressive doctor-founded digital healthcare and pharmacy service that is disrupting the health system by combining convenience with care. Rosemary Health is pioneering a new form of personalised […]

UAP Leader Craig Kelly Asks Meta To Remove Election Fact-Checking, Gets Rejected
  • Media
  • Technology

UAP Leader Craig Kelly Asks Meta To Remove Election Fact-Checking, Gets Rejected

Global tech giant, Meta, has rejected independent MP, Craig Kelly’s suggestion to remove fact-checking on the social media platform. The Guardian Australia reports the United Australia party leader (featured image) – and former Liberal MP – asked Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, if he could guarantee “there will be no foreign interference […]

Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award
  • Media

Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award

Seven West Media is delighted to announce that Madeline McKeown is the recipient of the inaugural David Leckie Seven Scholarship Program. The annual program was established in September 2021 in memory of former Seven West Media Chief Executive Officer, the late David Leckie. It was set up in conjunction with Skye Leckie and David and […]