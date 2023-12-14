We Are Sprout Partner With Two Raw Sisters To Showcase The NZ Duo In Australia

FMCG and QSR brand/digital agency We Are Sprout has teamed up with best-selling cookbook creators Two Raw Sisters to highlight this NZ duo in Australia.

Announcing the partnership on Instagram, We Are Sprout said: “We are very excited to announce We are Sprout have partnered with the very clever NZ duo the @tworawsisters on an exciting foodie project. These two delightful ladies are making serious waves in NZ, from best-selling cookbooks, to advocating delicious, nourishing food. The Sprout team are shameless foodies, with an insatiable appetite for great ideas, so naturally this partnership made a lot of sense. Bring on 2024 and all the yums!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are Sprout (@we_are_sprout)

Fresh thinking for food

Both We Are Sprout and Two Raw Sisters are looking to inspire fresh thinking for food. For Rosa and Margo – the Two Raw Sisters – their focus is on sharing the power of plants, inspiring the creation of nutritious, delicious meals made with fresh, easily available, and in-season ingredients, and to help people improve their relationship with food.

We Are Sprout, helmed by Founder and Director Drew Ridley and account service lead ‘chief schmoozer’ Katie Reeves, is on a mission to provide fresh thinking for food brands that want to stand out. We Are Sprout’s clients include a range of high-profile Aussie and Kiwi companies which supply food to supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, cafes, restaurants pubs, clubs, and more, and the agency’s services range from product ideation, brand creation and identity, market presence and customer engagement.

“Our team of problem solvers, insight-driven strategists, design experts and storytellers are true foodies who thrive on helping brands create and share exceptional food products and experiences. We are passionate about the importance of delicious, nutritious food and we’re thrilled to team up with Rosa and Margo,” Ridley said.

Right now, We Are Sprout and the Two Raw Sisters are inspiring people to zest up their summer salads, spotlighting nectarines and peaches as a key ingredient of the summer, and highlighting new compilations – such as roasting fruit and topping with dukkah.

“Rosa and Margo’s down to earth approach to create over the top delicious but accessible, affordable, and nutritious food, as well as help people better connect with their food, really resonates with what we’re working to achieve at We Are Sprout. We love Two Raw Sister’s Roasted Beets and Nectarines with Dukkah recipe, it brings together fresh, zesty, savoury and sweet flavours, and including peaches makes a wonderful substitution or addition,” Reeves said.

“We believe everyone should benefit from healthier living, and while we take nutrition seriously, we love making cooking practical, relatable and enjoyable for all eaters. We love the inclusion of nectarines or peaches in a summer salad, and it brings added nutritional benefits too. And, if you haven’t tried roasting fruit yet, it is a must! We’re thrilled to team up with We Are Sprout,” Rosa and Margo Flanagan said.