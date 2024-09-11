Wavemaker Appoints Philippa Noilea-Tani To Chief Investment & Operations Officer

Philippa Noilea-Tani is taking on the expanded role of chief investment & operations officer at Wavemaker ANZ.

In this newly created role, Noilea-Tani will assume responsibility for national media operations across Wavemaker ANZ’s five offices while continuing to oversee media investment strategy.

She will work with Wavemaker office heads, client leads and discipline experts to uncover and drive the adoption of best practices across all teams.

“Philippa’s deep understanding of client needs and agency processes, as well as her highly collaborative approach, make her the best possible candidate for driving our global ambition of adopting best-in-class ways of working across all clients and all offices,” said Wavemaker CEO, Peter Vogel.

Back in June, Noilea-Tani’s partner suffered a terrible sports injury during the NSW Rugby Country State Championships in Tamworth, leaving him with a major brain injury. Noilea-Tani and her family asked for support from Adland as they started on the long journey to recovery.

On 10 July, Noilea-Tani shared that her partner said farewell to the team of doctors and nurses in Newcastle who helped save his life and that he has started his rehab journey back home on the Northern Beaches of Sydney at a specialist rehab hospital. “He is in good spirits and getting stronger every day,” she shared in a post on LinkedIn.