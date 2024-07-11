Wavemaker CIO Shares Update As Partner Continues Treatment For Serious Brain Injury

Last month, we shared the heartbreaking news that Wavemaker’s CIO, Philippa Noleai Tani’s partner, Ratu Peni Wainiqolo, suffered a terrible sports injury during the NSW Rugby Country State Championships in Tamworth, leaving him with a major brain injury. Tani and her family asked for support from Adland as they embarked on the incredibly long journey to recovery, and today, we can confirm that Adland delivered with Wainiqolo now firmly on the road to recovery.

During a tackle, Wainiqolo suffered a vertebral dissection and subsequently had multiple major bilateral strokes. After being put on life support, airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle and urgent brain surgery, his family was told to expect the worst and hope for the best.

With his family holding onto every little bit of hope and strength and praying for his health, Wainiqolo continues to defy medical odds and has achieved the most awe-inspiring milestones. When we first shared the news, Wainiqolo was still in a very serious condition but was finally breathing on his own and out of the ICU.

Yesterday, Tani shared a much-anticipated update that Wainiqolo has farewelled the team of doctors and nurses in Newcastle who helped save his life and that he has started his rehab journey back home on the Northern Beaches of Sydney at a specialist rehab hospital. “He is in good spirits and getting stronger every day,” Tani shared in a post on LinkedIn.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the love, support and generosity of our industry. It has given me strength, enabled me to stay by his side, and has made life easier for our family over the past month. It will continue to take a lot of pressure off over the coming months, and for this, I am so so appreciative”.

The fundraiser, which was shared far and wide on social media, has so far raised $29,791 to assist with the cost of bringing Wainiqolo’s parents over from Fiji and the steep ongoing price of rehabilitation therapy so that he is able to make a full recovery.

Sharing the news of at the time, Wavemaker CEO Peter Vogul told B&T that: “Phillippa Noilea-Tani has built her career in the media industry over the past 18 years, starting off as a Media Buyer and advancing to become the Chief Investment & Operations Officer at Wavemaker. She is one of the most respected media professionals in the Australia industry and has received countless accolades for her contribution to the industry and the great work she produces for our clients. However, the achievement that meant the most to Philippa, was being recognised by UnLtd as the Social Game Changer of the Year, for all the charity and pro-bono work she personally drives for the likes of Whitelion and The Kindness Factory – having raised millions of dollars of media space to help sustain their causes. Philippa is also an accredited Mental Health First Aid trainer and regularly runs training sessions for our staff”.

“Philippa’s partner Peni suffered a terrible sports injury 10 days ago. Following multiple operations, Peni is now fortunately out of ICU. However, he faces a long and costly road to recovery which requires a lot of medical attention and rehabilitation therapy. So, it’s now time for us as an industry to support Philippa and her partner Peni. We need to look out for each other in our industry – our hearts and prayers go out to Peni and Philippa”.

Donate here.