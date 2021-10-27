Wavemaker Appoints Dru Nho As National Head Of Digital

GroupM agency Wavemaker has appointed Dru Nho to the role of national head of digital, tasked with the strategic direction and leadership of the agency’s digital offering.

An experienced and dedicated digital leader, Nho was most recently head of digital at WoolworthsGroup@DAN at Dentsu Aegis Network. He has also spent time at Ikon Communications and Mindshare.

In his new role he will be based in Sydney and lead Wavemaker’s national digital and performance team nationally to deliver best-in-class strategy in digital, performance, data, tech and analytics.

Wavemaker CEO Peter Vogel said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Dru to Wavemaker. He’s a passionate and highly respected digital leader whose expertise will be invaluable in supporting our clients’ digital transformation journeys – particularly as eCommerce and personalisation become more critical – ensuring they can respond to today’s market demands with the most effective and innovative solutions.”

Nho added: “I am excited at the opportunity to join Wavemaker’s world-class team and work across its diverse range of clients. I look forward to helping accelerate our capabilities and effectiveness for clients and their brands.”

Recent client wins for Wavemaker include L’Oréal Australia & New Zealand, DoorDash, Journey Beyond Group and Bumble.

