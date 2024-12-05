Wattle Court Launches New Brand Positioning Via Claxon & Embark

Home builders, Wattle Court, have launched a new brand identity and positioning, developed via independent growth agency, Claxon and creative agency partner, Embark. This is the first work to market since Claxon acquired Embark and jointly won the business following a competitive pitch.

Underpinned by a strong ambition to become Australia’s leading home builder franchise network, Wattle Court’s contemporary new brand elevation includes a new positioning and brand ‘voice’ – plus new logo and colour palate – designed to resonate with affluent 2nd and 3rd home buyers, showcasing quality, trust and a deep connection to the Australian landscape.

Jade Axford, Chief Growth Officer, Claxon said launching a new brand positioning was core to the next phase in Wattle Court’s brand evolution. “We needed to establish a creative launchpad that talked to elevated experiences; celebrated the brand’s rich heritage; and provide an immersive customer experience via the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation and community-focussed solutions.”

“That may seem like a tall order but if the truth be known it was the perfect client brief as our combined agency teams have proven expertise in crafting distinctive and meaningful brands. We are so excited to elevate a business that is inherently proud of its Australian heritage and committed to building quality homes, and then bringing it to life via a brand story.

“We believe the new positioning makes Wattle Court stand out from its competitors and celebrates the brand’s philosophy to embody resilience, renewal and the essence of local craftmanship,” she concluded.

The dual agency remits covered creation of a complete, new brand architecture and identity including new logo, colour palette and visual assets. Claxon’s responsibilities also included content strategy and creation to share the unique voice and story of Wattle Court; development of a user-friendly website and finally creation of a launch strategy that integrates digital and print marketing collateral.

“This brand elevation celebrates resilience, renewal and community, creating an emotional connection with high-end buyers. And the name “Wattle Court” also has personal significance, adding authenticity and relatability to the new brand identity,” said James Coulson, head of brand at Claxon.

“Our new brand positioning and refreshed brand look and feel brings all that we stand for at Wattle Court to life and truly represents our brand’s ethos of quality and commitment,” said Matt Hope, CEO, Wattle Court Homes.

“We are delighted with Wattle Court’s new branding and can’t wait for our customers to see and feel it at every touch point.”

Wattle Court’s new brand identity and official brand launch is effective immediately. A larger campaign including community outreach, digital marketing and customer engagement via various online platforms will be rolled out in the coming months.

Credits

Client: Matt Hope – Chief Executive Officer, Wattle Court Homes

Claxon: Jade Axford – Chief Growth Officer

Claxon: James Coulson – Head of Brand