Watchdog Bans Nova’s Shocking Electric Collar Ad
Nova 100 has had a TV spot promoting its Ben, Liam & Belle show banned for its unjustifiable depiction of presenters being shocked with an electric dog collar.
The 30-second spot was shown on SBS on demand, YouTube, Vevo and in Hoyts Cinemas and showed the three presenters arguing over the correct nomenclature for a chicken parmigiana — a parmy or a parma (for what it’s worth, it’s a parmy here at B&T).
Melburnian Belle maintained that it is a Parma while Ben and Liam, who relocated from Adelaide, call it a parmy. Attempting to convince them it is a parma, Belle puts electric shock collars on Ben and Liam, zapping them every time they say “parmy.”
One viewer complained to Ad Standards, saying the ad was “very disturbing” and even that it “goes against the Australian human rights commission.”
Nova maintained that the violence depicted in the ad was intended to “poke fun” at the naming differences and that the collars were (thankfully) not real. It also said that the “correctional” shocks Ben and Liam received were “light-hearted, humorous, and unrealistic, and not intended to convey any suggestion of, or condone, actual violence or pain.”
It also added that the use of electric dog training collars is legal in Victoria and that a number of other adverts from the likes of Westpac, Suntory and Grill’d also depicted humorous and unrealistic violence and had not been spiked.
Ad Standards’ Community Panel, however, disagreed and said that while it was clear that the violence depicted in the ads was intended to be comedic, any violence in an ad needed to be justifiable and, in this case, it believed Nova could not justify it.
The ad has been discontinued.
Please login with linkedin to commentNova 100
Latest News
Cadbury & Wallabies Launch New Brand Campaign Via Ogilvy
With the Wallabies melting away in recent matches, the team's tie-up with a chocolatier couldn't be more apt.
Gather Round – It’s The Best Of The Best Trade PRs!
If you think this top PRs list was influenced by the price of the booze they send us at Christmas you'd be 110% correct.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Gruen-Utopia Combo Delivers The Belly Laughs For Aunty
The ABC's stalwart adland expose Gruen is like a fine wine, just without the getting better or getting you pissed bit.
New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]
FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup 2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]
Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.
Will Tech Save Us? How Adland Created & Is Trying To Solve Ad-Funded Disinformation
It's the second in B&T's series into programmatic advertising. Fear not, we've edited most of the boring shit out.
“Selected Strokers” Ad Spiked By Ad Standards
B&T warns this article contains strong themes of sex and self pleasuring. That's piqued your interest now, hasn't it?
Is This Real? Skateboard Brand Ad Causes A Stir Online
As a disclaimer, B&T are strong supporters of our police. Just not the ones who fine you for doing a paltry 5kms over.
“F@cking Terrifying!” Gigantic Digital Barbie Stunt Goes Viral (But Not All Is As It Appears!)
B&T lives by the motto of "too much Margot Robbie is never enough". Maybe just not in this ginormous instance, however.
Broadsheet Unveils New Appointments To National Editorial Team
B&T loves to support young journalists before they inevitably turnout broken and bitter with a penchant for cheap red.
Atomic 212° Melbourne Expands Its Strategic & Account Service Offerings
Atomic 212° Melbourne announces new appointments while studiously segregating the Collingwood and Carlton fans.
Nature Study: Aussies Stressed & Anxious As Cost Of Living Bites
Study finds Aussies stressed & anxious over cost of living, as Dr Lowe sleeps soundly in his silk monogrammed pyjamas.
Five Heavy-Metal Thoughts Post Cannes ‘23
Thinking 2024 is going to be your Cannes Lions year? Well, read this before brushing up on your bonjours & fromageries.
Thank You To Our Fabulously Judgemental Women In Media Judges
Here's a big thank you to our Women In Media judges & a nice change from the apologies & retractions we usually publish.
Foxtel Unveils Exclusive Partnership With The UFC
Do you love nothing more than a lazy weekend on the couch watching mindless violence? The UFC's coming to Foxtel.
Sky News Debuts New Political Podcast Series With Tony Abbott & Peta Credlin
Will Tony & Peta be discussing the joys of chutney making, quilting & rose pruning tips on their new podcast, B&T asks?
Special & Bonds Team Up To Give Next-Gen Talent Their Break In 2023 Capstone Challenge
Are you hipster? Live in the inner city? Still haven't cracked it as an agency creative? See this as a foot in the door.
Starcom Retains P&G’s And Bega’s Media
Starcom's sandwich press in need of a good scrub as agency celebrates P&G and Bega wins with cheese toasties for all.
Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role
Mike Welch, formerly EVP and general manager of Xandr, will take over as the CEO of search intelligence platform Captify. Welch will succeed Captify co-founder Dominic Joseph who will remain on the board of directors. In his previous role, Welch was responsible for leading all aspects of the business globally. Prior to Xandr, he spent […]
Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX
Seven emerging leaders from around adland are set to take to the stage to present Inspiration X at the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) EX conference in Melbourne and Sydney. The presenters were selected following a pitch process to the MFA panel of curators after employees of MFA member agencies with less than 15 years […]
PEUGEOT Unveils Red Carpet Tie-In For Sunday’s Logies
Racy frocks and dull speeches set to make way for an electric car at Sunday night's Logies red carpet.
‘KIIS IS KJ’? Cryptic Message Appears In Sydney Skyline Amid Rumours That Kyle And Jackie O Will Be Leaving KIIS FM
Has the biggest question in radio been answered by this message in the sky? Or has a wind gust added more confusion?
Federal Court Hits Meta With $20m Penalty Over Data-Guzzling VPN App
Judging by the size of the fines it receives, Mark Zuckerberg's cheque stubs would certainly be a sight to be behold.
Attendees Were Down But The Vibes Were High For Revellers & Brands At Splendour In The Grass
B&T's reporter was at Splendour In The Grass at the weekend &, surprisingly, even remembered enough of it to file this.
The Pandora’s Box Of Programmatic Advertising
Does the esoteric jargon around programmatic still make your head wobble? See this as a neck brace to the confusion.
Threads Launches Dedicated Feed For Accounts You Follow
Zuck already giving his new baby a spit and a polish. See what's new under the Threads hood here.
Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract
Political commentator and journalist Peter van Onselen has been ordered to pay Network 10’s legal costs after a judge found he breached contract when he wrote a “disparaging” story about the broadcaster. Earlier this month, Justice David Hammerschlag said the article Van Onselen wrote for The Australian did breach a non-disparagement clause which covered his […]
PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert
PubMatic has launched Convert, a unified self-service advertising platform for commerce media. The platform is build on PubMatic’s global cloud infrastructure and tailored for commerce media networks and their advertisers, enabling both onsite and offsite monetisation, including sponsored listing ads and CTV. Convert helps commerce media networks leverage their valuable first-party data for audience extension […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: Life In Plastic Is NOT Fantastic, The ABC’s War On Waste Returns
Admittedly, the ABC's War On Waste can make for difficult viewing. But if you watch Q+A you'd be well prepared for it.
Nine Reveals Plans For 2024 Paris Olympics Including 24-Hour Coverage
Does it feel like the Tokyo Games were only two years ago? And after a quick fact check, they were only two years ago.
Budget Airline EasyJet Brings Classic Artwork To Life As Mona Lisa Jets Off On Holidays
Anyone ever said you have a head like a Picasso painting? You remind them of Dali's surrealist work? You'll love this.
You Have Until FRIDAY To Buy Your Early Bird Tickets For The 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards
On top of the savings, B&T guarantees early bird ticket holders don't get sat next to the speaker or the men's toilets.
F1 Ace Max Verstappen Stars In Heineken’s Global Drink Drive Message
As much as we try and sugarcoat things, nothing ruins a night out than being bestowed the designated driver tag.
Microsoft Reports 3% Jump In Search & News Advertising
Spare a thought for Bill Gates' problems - his bank balance keeps topping up the faster he gives the loot away.
B&T TV – Spikes Asia Winners Reveal How WEE Can Save The Planet!
Adland's next-gen are on show here and all hosted by Chris 'Chaser' Taylor who is obviously NOT adland's next-gen.