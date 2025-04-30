VMO Unveils New Dimensions Screens To Bring Campaigns To Life

VMO has today announced the launch of “Dimensions”, a revolutionary new suite of outdoor screen solutions designed to bring campaigns to life across creative, high-impact formats, transforming how audiences experience and engage with brands through Outdoor media.

The “Dimensions” range features three innovative solutions: The Cube, The Can, and Custom:

The Cube is a striking 4×4 metre LED display built to dominate its environment. This multidimensional display delivers full-motion creative and captures attention from every angle, offering a truly immersive brand experience.

The Can is a 1.5-metre cylindrical LED screen designed to complement experiential activations and sampling campaigns. It’s the ideal canvas for FMCG and beverage brands looking to engage with consumers up close.

For brands looking to make an even bigger creative statement, Custom solutions offer the opportunity to collaborate with VMO on bespoke builds and screen shapes tailored to specific campaign needs.

“Dimensions” are available to be activated across VMO’s network of high-footfall environments, including shopping centres, health and wellness clubs and office towers.

“Dimensions open a new world of creative opportunity in outdoor with innovative formats that go beyond being seen to being truly experienced”, said Paul Butler, managing director of VMO. “They’re built to break away from the expected, stop people in their tracks and enable brands to execute highly memorable campaigns and create connections with audiences unlike ever before.”

“Dimensions adds to our growing suite of creative solutions and reflects how we’re continuing to do outdoor differently. We’re giving brands more ways to show up and stand out.

“With nothing else like it in the Australian outdoor market, we’re excited to see the creative possibilities that ‘Dimensions’ sparks and look forward to partnering with brands to create next-level campaigns”, he added.