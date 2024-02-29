VML Reveals The Top Trends Shaping Retail Beyond 2024
Experts from VML weigh in on the future of retail and how consumers buy and transact with the rise of social commerce, the influence of AI, and the proliferation of media channels.
In a challenging economy, with mass high-street closures and the rising influence of AI, brands and retailers face unique challenges and opportunities in 2024 and beyond as they look for ways to keep pace with changing consumer habits.
With the launch of VML’s ‘Tomorrow’s Commerce report’, experts have examined their crystal ball to see how the changes of the past year will shape commerce in the coming decade.
Commenting on the report’s launch, Erin Hunter, managing partner of VML Commerce AUNZ said “The Tomorrow’s Commerce report provides a comprehensive analysis of the evolving Commerce landscape globally and in Australia and New Zealand. It equips our local team and client partners to make impactful decisions for the present while planning for a future-proof tomorrow. The 20 trends highlighted in the report will continue to shape our perspective on Commerce in the AUNZ market, as retailers and brands continually adapt their priorities and capabilities to meet customer demands.”
Whether it’s the maturing of the metaverse, luxury brands’ foray into digital worlds, or the rise of retail media as marketplaces navigate the deprecation of third-party cookies, the commerce landscape is set to completely
revolutionise over the next ten years. Here are 5 of the 20 trends highlighted in the report:
1. The rise of retail media and creative commerce
“Retail media spending globally is expected to reach $128 billion in 2023, and it is poised to overtake linear TV as the third biggest channel by spend.
So not only is it ushering in the next era of commerce, but today’s technology-driven age means that the time-honoured traditions of shopper marketing for retailers and brands are being upended,” according to Beth
Ann Kaminkow, global chief commerce officer at VML.
“The future will no longer be about retail media as a vehicle, but how it is used to engage shoppers. This is where ‘creative commerce’ comes in: ideas that inspire conversion regardless of the channel. Retail media is powerful because it gets brands closer to the point of purchase and is far more targeted. But to cut through and convert, a creative approach will be imperative.”
2. The age of experimentation and search
Michelle Baumann, chief strategy officer, commerce at VML US believes that “shopping channels are proliferating online and consumers are starting to seek out novelty in their shopping journeys as they hop from
channel to channel. They will dabble here and there to test the waters, and serendipity will become a more sought-after part of the shopping experience.
“This age of experimentation poses a challenge to retailers and brands, however. Why? Because digital shopping involves navigating a web of connections that throw up new ideas, suggestions, and recommendations.
These kinds of non-linear, non-repeating shopping journeys are hard to predict and often take the consumer in a completely new direction. Brands and retailers need to ensure that experimentation in the customer journey doesn’t lead to shoppers clicking off a retailers’ site and onto a competitor.”
3. The power of ‘Social Conversion’ in the east
“The future, when it comes to social commerce, is here… in China. Social media drives commerce in China, with 90 per cent of Chinese consumers having shopped via social media. So, what can the West learn about this future?
“In China, it’s all about both content and conversion. Mega-powerful influencers livestream highly entertaining sales pitches and invite immediate purchase. The shopping experience is simple, seamless and, perhaps most importantly, contained within the Alibaba ecosystem.
“On the other hand, social commerce in Western countries is tiny. It’s changing slowly of course – Amazon Live and the imminent launch of Walmart Creator are just two recent examples. And the marketplace or retailer outside of China that can capitalise on this will be set to reap the long-term benefits,” says Debbie Ellison, chief commerce officer, at VML UK Group.
4. Content supply chains of the future counting on the cure of AI
“For modern digital businesses, your brand is your content. With 60 per cent of digital consumers seeking to be entertained by the shopping experience, the quality of content is a key differentiator that drives purchasing
decisions. But supporting this appetite for content puts a massive strain on content supply chains. Every website, every app, every marketplace listing, every social media account needs their content fix too.
“This is where generative AI can make a difference – it is quickly becoming a go-to tool for brands looking to slash production times for differentiated content across channels. For instance, our Brand Guardian solution uses NLP and computer vision AI to monitor large-scale content output according to predefined flexible ‘rules’ that reflect a unique brand identity; it proposes fixes to content errors too. We call it a ‘curative AI’ approach –
‘curing’ anomalies within the context of high-scale digital content creation. And together with generative AI, it could help foster the content supply chain of the future,” according to Gemma Spence, chief digital commerce officer at VML EMEA.
5. The maturing of the metaverse
Naji El-Arifi, head of innovation, commerce at VML said, “It’s fair to say that the metaverse – the technological hot take of 2022 – hasn’t yet lived up to the hype. Where are the immersive 3D hangout spaces we were promised to free us from the confines of screen-based social media? Why can we not yet send our digital avatars to do our shopping in giant virtual superstores?
“But from cloud computing to AI, groundbreaking technologies often take time to reach their potential, with a few bumps along the way. All the early buzz around the metaverse focused on how it would revolutionise the
consumer experience of technology, creating a VR internet that would allow us to (digitally) go where we want, do what we want, be who we want. That may still come to pass, but some of the most interesting developments are happening not in the consumer sphere, but in business.
“Whether it’s the use of digitally augmented training methods to boost skills and talent retention, or ‘digital twin’ simulations in product development and process design, we’re seeing more of a ‘big picture’ definition of the metaverse emerging in B2B applications, with AR, XR and mixed reality technologies sitting alongside VR.”
Latest News
Media buyers: ‘Gen AI-Powered Creative, Podcasts Are A Boon For Audio, But ‘Hard Questions’ About Budget Remain’
Advances in audio measurement and targeting of digital audio could challenge broadcast radio budgets, buyers have warned. But creating ‘ads on the fly’ through Gen AI, and the rise of podcasts could bring new money into the mix. Radio broadcasters under pressure to prop up stagnant linear audio budgets could receive a shot in the […]
Nova Reveals Launch Date For Jase And Lauren Breakfast Show
Nova’s hotly anticipated new Melbourne breakfast show, Jase & Lauren, will make its debut on Friday, March 8. Hosted by beloved Melbourne broadcasters Jason ‘Jase’ Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, next Friday’s launch date will treat Melbourne listeners to their first taste of the eagerly awaited new show, ahead of the Victorian Labour Day long weekend. […]
Cashrewards CMO Nicole Bardsley Heads To Uber As Andy Morley Promoted To Regional Role
Nicole Bardsley (pictured), CMO of Cashrewards, is set to replace Uber’s Andy Morley after he moved into a regional role. Bardsley had led marketing for the cashback rewards company for two years, overhauling its media strategy and relaunching the brand in the process. She will start her new role on 4 March and will lead […]
303 MullenLowe Appointed As Integrated Agency Of Record For tonies Following Competitive Pitch
Global children’s audio storytelling brand tonies has appointed 303 MullenLowe as its integrated trans-Tasman agency of record, as it launches locally in 2024. Lead Image: Karen Coleman Following a competitive pitch and effective immediately, 303 MullenLowe’s remit extends across the full breadth of local marketing activity for tonies, including strategy, creative, brand positioning, social, PR, […]
About Bloody Time: News.com.au Launches Campaign Pushing For Better Medicare Funding For Endometriosis Sufferers
News.com.au has today launched a week-long editorial campaign called About Bloody Time to push for longer, Medicare-funded consultations for endometriosis diagnosis and treatment, so women can get the help they need, no matter where they live. Women have been denied pain medication, labelled as drama queens, and referred for psychiatric assessment by doctors dismissing their […]
Analytic Partners Achieves Highest Standard For Security & Compliance
Analytic Partners has announced it has achieved ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001) certification for the Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) for its entire enterprise, including its commercial analytics solution and platform, GPS Enterprise. This adds to Analytic Partners’ existing Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification, achieving a major milestone for the company. “We are […]
News Corp Acquires 100% Of Visual Domain
News Corp Australia has further expanded its footprint in commercial content, boosting its stake in Visual Domain, the nation’s largest video content business, to 100 per cent. Lead Image: Visual Domain co-founders Renece Brewster and Daniel Goldstein “This deal adds to our fast-growing commercial content business, and specifically allows us to provide more outstanding video […]
Entries For The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Close Today!
It's your final chance to enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards! Don't miss out!
Jason Smith Promoted To Head Of Client Partnerships At IProspect
iProspect, a Dentsu company, has named Jason Smith as head of client partnerships, a newly created role designed to support client excellence and growth across the agency. Smith has been with iProspect since the end of 2020, delivering brand growth for clients as client partner. “Jason has been an integral part of iProspect as we’ve […]
SCA CEO John Kelly: Undervaluing Of LiSTNR Dragging ARN Takeover
Yesterday SCA confirmed it is still in talks with ARN regarding a potential takeover bid, here SCA CEO John Kelly speaks to B&T about the status of the deal as well as the “challenging” market which led to a profit slump in yesterday’s interim results. ARN Takeover Bid There are “two factors,” influencing the discussions […]
Documentary Australia & Screen QLD Announce SheDoc Recipients
Documentary Australia, in partnership with Screen Queensland, has announced the 2024 recipients of SheDoc – a grants program aimed at giving women a stronger and more equal voice in documentary storytelling. The six Queensland-based female documentary filmmakers are Jo-Anne Brechin, Kate Boylan Ascione, Nu’utea Marie Lea Robillot, Sasha Parlett, Mags Scholes, and Veronica Fury. They […]
Energy Safe Victoria Partners With DPR&Co For Certificate Of Electrical Safety Campaign
Energy Safe Victoria has launched a new public safety campaign to alert Victorians to the importance of obtaining a Certificate of Electrical Safety from their licensed electrician. Your electrician is responsible for providing you with a certificate after any work has been completed. This is your proof that the work is safe and compliant. “Research […]
🥳 Congratulations to Pia McMorran of Emotive 🥳 Are You The Next Winner Of A $100 Drinks Voucher?
Congratulations to Pia who took home the top prize in last week’s trivia – a $100 BWS voucher is coming your way! Could you be our next lucky winner? Try your luck below to find out! Did you get 100% this week? Share your results below for your chance to win a $100 BWS or […]
Gen Z Abandoning “Life Blueprint” Focused On Money & Career To Hang Out With Friends
Gen Z have apparently jettisoned the “life blueprint” set by preceding generations with a focus on living in the moment, being happy and bonding with friends, according to a new survey. Collating responses from more than 2,680 Gen Z’ers across Australia and New Zealand, the study conducted by Secret Sounds Connect, the commercial rights, experiential […]
AMPR Group Secures 18 Client Wins
Communications agency AMPR Group has accelerated to hit high speeds in 2024, celebrating 18 new and returning client wins across its major events, fashion, beauty and consumer portfolios. The global spotlight will be on Melbourne in March as AMPR prepares to bring a series of exciting projects to life. Kicking off with the PayPal Melbourne […]
Cannes In Cairns 2024 Agenda Revealed!
An almighty chunk of the Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest agenda has been revealed, and there is plenty in store for you. Lead image: Fernando Machado, CMO, NotCo Revellers can expect three days of cracking content from 4-7 June. From global keynotes and marvellous marketers to film directors, professors and all-round media and creative […]
Cannes In Cairns Early Bird Ticket Prices Ending Soon!
Early bird ticket prices for Cannes in Cairns 2024 are ending soon, so you’ll need to move quickly to save money on the hottest ticket in town (or anywhere!). You have until 31 March to secure your ticket at the discounted price of $1,979.99 inclusive of GST. What’s more, you can get even tastier discounts […]
Leonardo da Vinci’s Priceless Codex Atlanticus Comes To Australia For The First Time As Part Of THE LUME Melbourne’s New Blockbuster Experience
Marking a historic moment, THE LUME Melbourne will welcome original pages from Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Atlanticus to Australian shores for the first time, as they touch down on March 9, before going on display to the public from March 16, when Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius presented by Webuild opens to […]
The Lumery Appoints Emma Egerton To Executive Manager, Professional Services
23 February 2024 - Leading Marketing and Technology Consultancy, The Lumery has appointed current Head of Strategy & Experience, Emma Egerton to Executive Manager, Professional Services.
Peninsula Grammar Inspires Students To ‘Unleash Greatness’ In A New Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall
Peninsula Grammar has launched a ground-breaking new campaign, ‘Unleash Greatness’, that shows how the School is tapping into the limitless potential within each student to help them soar to new heights.
Eyeota Selects Proximic By Comscore To Provide Enhanced Cookieless Predictive Audience Targeting
Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company and a global source of data for digital marketing, have selected Proximic by Comscore, a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, as its preferred partner for making its full taxonomy of audience segments available for contextual cookieless targeting.
Guinness Brewery Of Meteorology Wins JCDecaux Programmatic Campaign Of The Year
While Guinness is busy winning awards, B&T reckons it should focus on training hospo workers to pull a decent pint of it.
TV Ratings: MAFS Total TV Reach Climbs To 3,041,000 Over 7 Days
Shelf life for MAFS TV show significantly longer than shelf life of MAFS couples.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Sponsors Behind All The Glitz & Glamour Of The 2024 Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
Here are the brands getting involved in Mardi Gras. Still waiting to confirm which company is making all the outfits.
Avenue C’s Daniel Cutrone: Creative Agencies Are “Missing A Massive Trick” With Audio
Unclear whether the Audio Summit remark fell on deaf ears.
“Driven By Greed”: Is NRL In Vegas Really About Expanding The Game Or Just Expanding Gambling Revenue?
B&T asking the hard questions here on gambling. We've even considered nixing our daily TAB visit.
Did Somebody Say ‘Spend Less?’: Menulog Parent Axes $250m From Marketing Budget
There's only one way out of this situation. Doubling our weekly kebab order from 4 to 8.
SCA Results: Profits Slump 71% Amid “Challenging” Ad Market, Discussions With ARN Remain Ongoing
SCA cites weak ad market as profit slump. Set to sell off all the fuzzy microphone things to atone for shortfall.
“There Was A Sense Of Barbie On Every Corner” – B&T Chats With Universal’s Director Of Marketing Suzanne Stretton-Brown
Much like a five year old girl, B&T is refusing to put Barbie down just yet.
The Coffee Commune’s “Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe” Achieves Record Entries
To promote the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe’, The Coffee Commune (TCC) harnessed the power of radio, digital and programmatic OOH. The seven-week campaign also served to increase The Coffee Commune’s membership, and via TFM Digital, it saw a record 39,633 entries garnered (28,774 unique), with 880+ cafes nominated. Teaming up […]
Are Media Nabs Carly Bowra From Seven Network
Bowra seen sneaking out of Seven office with branded mug, notepad and USB stick in pocket.
OMA 2023 Creative Collection: UberEats Delivers A Win
While UberEats marketing team is on a roll, we're still wondering why our food turns up cold.
QMS Helps Brands Shine With Pride For Sydney’s Mardi Gras Festival
QMS set to hand over billboards to Pride-themed campaigns. Unconfirmed on approach for for NRL Grand Final.
The Pistol Locks & Loads New Leadership Team
We're delighted to see The Pistol firing from the hip and taking a shot with a pun-laden press release.
“Genius!!” – Network 10 Gives Tillies Goalkeeper A Hilarious Job Title Switch
Network 10 brainbox rewarded for quick-thinking gag with medium-sized internet reaction.
In A League Of Its Own: NRL Season Kicks Off On Nine This Weekend
B&T reminds you to sign up for that office tipping comp and not forget all about it by the end of March.