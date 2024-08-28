Vistar Media Expands APAC Offices Into Thailand

Vistar Media has announced the opening of its new office in Bangkok, Thailand. This strategic move underscores Vistar’s commitment to Southeast Asia, a region experiencing rapid growth in digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. To spearhead this expansion, Vistar welcomes Sharin Chawla, an accomplished digital marketing professional, as director of sales and partnerships, Thailand.

“Launching our Bangkok office is another pivotal moment in our expansion across Southeast Asia, particularly in a dynamic market like Thailand,” said Ben Baker, managing director for APAC at Vistar Media. “With Sharin’s expertise in the Thai market, we are positioned to accelerate the adoption of programmatic DOOH and deliver unparalleled service and innovative solutions to our clients.”

Chawla brings over 14 years of experience in digital marketing across Thailand, with a strong background in digital consulting, advertising and strategic partnerships across industries such as banking, finance, retail, real estate and FMCG. His proven track record in executing large-scale digital campaigns and his deep understanding of the Thai adtech and martech ecosystems make him the ideal leader to drive Vistar’s vision for digital transformation in the market.

“I am thrilled to join Vistar Media at this crucial time for programmatic DOOH in Thailand,” said Chawla. “The market is primed for growth, and I am eager to help brands harness Vistar’s cutting-edge technology to create impactful, data-driven programmatic OOH campaigns that resonate with both local and international audiences. Additionally, our solutions will play a pivotal role in strengthening brands’ omni-channel strategies, enabling them to diversify their messaging and seamlessly integrate their campaigns across multiple platforms”.

Chawla’s local expertise and presence will enable him to serve as a core resource in advising regional and global brands on their DOOH advertising strategies as they aim to reach more consumers in Thailand. Chawla will also be ably assisted by a strong APAC team as he works closely with the Singapore and Australian offices to drive sustained campaign success across the region.

This strategic move will further solidify Vistar’s position in Thailand following its entry into the market in H2 2023. Demonstrating their continued investment into Southeast Asia, Vistar announced new partnerships with Plan B Media, UpMedia and more recently Q-Ads, unlocking premium DOOH inventory for buyers. Vistar also boasts a strong footprint across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

As the local DOOH market continues to evolve, Vistar Media remains committed to deepening its relationships with both supply and demand partners, empowering brands to reach new heights in digital out-of-home advertising. With Chawla leading the charge, Vistar Media is poised to drive the next phase of growth in Thailand.