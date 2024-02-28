Vistar Media Continues APAC Growth With New Director Of Enterprise Sales & Spate Of Promotions

Vistar Media has announced a new director of enterprise sales, and a number of promotions across its APAC business. This continues the company’s growth trajectory throughout the region following strong H1 results and a succession of promotions last year.

Lead image: APAC Promotions and New Hires

Luke Adams has been hired to take on the newly created role of director of enterprise sale, APAC. With over 10 years of experience working in both the programmatic and content management system (CMS) space, Luke’s role is focused on growing Vistar Media’s Ad Platform business across APAC. The newly formed business unit will benefit media owners who are building towards a digital future. This consists of three main components – great infrastructure, the ability to manage ads and content on your screens, and a seamless connection to programmatic revenue.

Leading the promotions is Winston Stening, who has taken on the leadership role of group sales manager, which will see him working closely with APAC managing director Ben Baker and group sales manager Rebecca Pirrie. With a deep understanding of the Australian marketplace, Stening’s promotion tasks him with representing and growing 50% of Vistar Media’s current marketplace, including brands such as IPG Mediabrands, Havas and key Direct and Independent Media agencies. Stening will also be integral to the business’s expansion as he heads the incoming team operating out of Melbourne alongside Pirrie.

Tom Newton has been instrumental in the growth of the pDOOH category and has been promoted to the role of senior account director. Newton will continue to look after and grow the independent agencies patch and now leads Vistar Media’s Havas account.

Finally, Shannon Randall, has achieved a well-deserved promotion to senior human resources business partner, APAC. Randall initially joined Vistar Media as the first HR representative in Australia. Since then, Shannon’s dedication has been pivotal in expanding and enhancing the company’s P&C and recruitment capabilities across the region.

Randall has been outstanding in leading various global projects and her contributions have been transformative, notably benefiting the APAC region and elevating the performance of Vistar Media’s team as a whole.

“The success and growth of our business is driven by the extraordinary efforts of our team members. It’s a pleasure to welcome Luke to the team and congratulate Winston, Tom and Shannon for the new roles their hard work has driven them to,” said Ben Baker, managing director for APAC. “These team changes underscore Vistar Media’s unwavering commitment to our people and our presence in APAC, as we continue to solidify ourselves as the leading programmatic OOH provider in the region”.

In APAC, Vistar Media has a presence in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong.