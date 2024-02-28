Vistar Media Continues APAC Growth With New Director Of Enterprise Sales & Spate Of Promotions

Vistar Media Continues APAC Growth With New Director Of Enterprise Sales & Spate Of Promotions
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Vistar Media has announced a new director of enterprise sales, and a number of promotions across its APAC business. This continues the company’s growth trajectory throughout the region following strong H1 results and a succession of promotions last year.

Lead image: APAC Promotions and New Hires

Luke Adams has been hired to take on the newly created role of director of enterprise sale, APAC. With over 10 years of experience working in both the programmatic and content management system (CMS) space, Luke’s role is focused on growing Vistar Media’s Ad Platform business across APAC. The newly formed business unit will benefit media owners who are building towards a digital future. This consists of three main components – great infrastructure, the ability to manage ads and content on your screens, and a seamless connection to programmatic revenue.

Leading the promotions is Winston Stening, who has taken on the leadership role of group sales manager, which will see him working closely with APAC managing director Ben Baker and group sales manager Rebecca Pirrie. With a deep understanding of the Australian marketplace, Stening’s promotion tasks him with representing and growing 50% of Vistar Media’s current marketplace, including brands such as IPG Mediabrands, Havas and key Direct and Independent Media agencies. Stening will also be integral to the business’s expansion as he heads the incoming team operating out of Melbourne alongside Pirrie.

Tom Newton has been instrumental in the growth of the pDOOH category and has been promoted to the role of senior account director. Newton will continue to look after and grow the independent agencies patch and now leads Vistar Media’s Havas account.

Finally, Shannon Randall, has achieved a well-deserved promotion to senior human resources business partner, APAC. Randall initially joined Vistar Media as the first HR representative in Australia. Since then, Shannon’s dedication has been pivotal in expanding and enhancing the company’s P&C and recruitment capabilities across the region.

Randall has been outstanding in leading various global projects and her contributions have been transformative, notably benefiting the APAC region and elevating the performance of Vistar Media’s team as a whole.

“The success and growth of our business is driven by the extraordinary efforts of our team members. It’s a pleasure to welcome Luke to the team and congratulate Winston, Tom and Shannon for the new roles their hard work has driven them to,” said Ben Baker, managing director for APAC. “These team changes underscore Vistar Media’s unwavering commitment to our people and our presence in APAC, as we continue to solidify ourselves as the leading programmatic OOH provider in the region”.

In APAC, Vistar Media has a presence in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Vistar Media

Latest News

Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership
  • Marketing

Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership

Hyundai and Surfing Australia have announced an expanded partnership, with Hyundai taking on the presenting rights for the Irukandjis (Australian Surfing Team, Open division) and Come to the Edge documentary, further strengthening an already powerful collaboration. Lead Image: Hyundai ambassador Molly Picklum in action. Since 2018, Hyundai Motor Company Australia have been an incredible partner […]

PepsiCo, Domino’s and pilates brand breach ad standards
  • Advertising

PepsiCo, Domino’s and pilates brand breach ad standards

PepsiCo sweats over ‘misleading’ ad; Domino’s wrapped for skateboard safety; pilates brand slammed for ‘fat shaming’. PepsiCo’s sports drink brand Gatorade No Sugar has pulled a Spotify ad that “misleads” consumers about the amount of electrolytes people lose when sweating. An Ad Standards community panel ruled the Gatorade creative misled consumers by exaggerating the amount […]

MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United
  • Campaigns

MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United

Milk+Honey United has been appointed by MG Motors for a special project to help launch its important and exciting new MG4 Electric Vehicle in Australia and New Zealand. The ‘Made You Look’ integrated campaign runs across film, radio, OOH, social and digital. Designed from the ground up, the MG4s new revolutionary EV platform redefines space […]

Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption
  • Campaigns

Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) has recently launched the “Keep Their Future Bright” campaign in response to the concerning trends in underage alcohol consumption amongst high school students, specifically 15 to 16-year-olds. A recent survey of 3,240 Year 10 students in SA and NSW revealed a worrying spike in early alcohol consumption, with one-third […]

Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health
  • Campaigns

Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health

Wellbub, a trailblazer in promoting maternal well-being in Singapore, launched its groundbreaking campaign, ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix,’ on Tuesday, 27th February 2024. This transformative initiative aims to challenge societal norms surrounding postpartum bodies, fostering inclusivity and empowering new mothers to embrace the beauty of their journey. The Wellbub team, in collaboration with photographer […]

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations
  • Media

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations

Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations. In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement. “Niki’s appointment comes at an […]