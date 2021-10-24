Virgin Australia Launches New Campaign To Capitalise On Reopening, Via The Precinct
Virgin Australia has launched a new marketing campaign that appeals to millions of Australians as they emerge from lockdown and prepare to travel again.
At the heart of the campaign is the award-winning Virgin Australia service, which is highlighted through a young family on a summer holiday.
The parents are able to enjoy the blissful relaxation of their much-anticipated holiday, as distractions from their energetic children are relieved by the assistance of Virgin Australia team members, who magically appear at various stages of the trip.
From pit crew who use aircraft batons to stop one of the children jumping in the pool where the mum is relaxing, to cabin-crew who give the mum and dad some much-needed “alone time” in their hotel room.
The campaign is a wonderfully fun nod to Virgin Australia flair, maintaining the aesthetic, feel and humour of the successful VA-X & Win campaign, which has so far seen more than 250,000 entries into the national vaccination competition.
Virgin Australia team members are well-known for their excellent customer service, with the airline winning Airline Ratings ‘Best Cabin Crew’ multiple times, including in 2021.
Virgin Australia Group chief marketing officer, Libby Minogue said the campaign perfectly showcases Virgin Australia’s award-winning customer service and unique flair, as the airline expands its flight network across Australia and internationally.
“Over the years our team members have won multiple customer service awards, including Airline Ratings ‘Best Cabin Crew’ in 2021. The campaign beautifully harnesses the passion and dedication we have to our guests and the incredible service they experience every time they fly with us,” said Minogue.
“Since September, we have launched 12 new return services throughout Australia and we are scheduled to resume flights to Fiji in December, followed by Bali and New Zealand. We know this campaign will remind Australians why they should book with Virgin Australia, which will be so important as the country begins to travel again.
“We’re an airline that knows how to bring joy to flying, offering customers great value fares to even more destinations, along with world-class service, irrespective of where they are seated,” she said.
Virgin Australia has partnered with The Precinct to create the campaign.
The Precinct creative director, Michelle Galluzzo said the campaign which features Virgin Australia team members is perfectly timed as Australians begin to plan their next holiday.
“With the highly anticipated holiday season approaching, this campaign is a friendly reminder of Virgin Australia’s playful attitude and great service. It’s fun, relatable and an exciting time to show what they do best.”
A teaser of the hero campaign video was released on Virgin Australia social media channels over the weekend, before the TVC debuted nationally last night. The campaign will continue to be aired across national and regional television during October and November, as well as on social media, YouTube and catch up TV.
The campaign coincides with the launch of the Virgin Australia ‘Yay for holidays’ sale today, where travellers can experience the famous Virgin Australia service and flair from as low as $49* one-way in Economy. The sale runs until midnight AEST 1 November 2021, with sale fares available to 28 destinations around Australia and abroad, including Fiji, Bali and Queenstown.
