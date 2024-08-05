Victoria Bitter & The NRL Team Up To Launch “Big Leg Up” Initiative

Victoria Bitter and the NRL are rewarding hard work at the grassroots level, with a new initiative to help a registered amateur Rugby League club doing it tough.

“The Big Leg Up” will see VB give a $50,000 sponsorship in 2025 to a club that embodies VB’s values of hard work and resilience. It will see VB work with the club to identify how it can help turn things around, whether it’s better changerooms, a boost to team morale, or something entirely from left field.

“Many local clubs are struggling after the pandemic and during a cost-of-living crisis, while some regions continue to be hit with severe weather. VB wants to help,” said CUB’s head of beer Ben Eyles.

“Tell us why your club deserves a Big Leg Up and we’ll announce the most deserving club later this year”.

“In 2025 we’ll ensure the money is put to good use while we shine a light on the club and their community to celebrate all their hard work,” added Eyles.

VB will also promote the club on the national stage to highlight the important role grassroots League clubs play in local communities and pay tribute to the volunteers and fans who make it possible.

To enter, representatives from grassroots clubs have to complete a video submission outlining how their club has shown hard work and resilience and explain why they deserve, and how they’d use the $50k.

“Grassroots clubs are the lifeblood of our game, and for a lot of these communities their local club is more just a footy team,” said former NRL star and Fox League host Bryan Fletcher.

“This initiative will make a massive impact to not only the club doing it tough but the community around it”.