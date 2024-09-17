Veridooh Appointed As IPG Mediabrands’ Preferred Verification Partner Following Competitive Pitch

Veridooh has been appointed by IPG Mediabrands as its preferred verification partner for OOH advertising, expanding its remit to deliver campaign automation and fully independent verification across all OOH media buys.

The adtech company’s appointment follows a competitive pitch process over nine months which saw Veridooh undergo rigorous review and testing, with Veridooh answering IPG’s need for scaled-up account service and 100 per cent independent tracking available in a single easy-to-use platform.

“IPG Mediabrands are trailblazers in leveraging advanced data capabilities to drive growth, and it is super energising to have the opportunity to continue to work with a partner whose mission so closely aligns with our own,” said Veridooh co-founder Mo Moubayed.

“Over the past three years, it has been impressive to witness firsthand IPG’s unwavering commitment to delivering the best outcomes for their clients, and with this renewed deal I know that we will have an even greater impact moving forward.

“Our verification technology will be working across all formats across all IPG Mediabrands agencies, meaning we will be verifying more campaigns than ever across Australia, helping make OOH a more automated, trusted, and effective channel,” added Moubayed.

“We know that this partnership is going to be a game changer in delivering even greater value for our clients,” said Lucy Formosa Morgan, Magna national manager director.

“Independent Verification is a high priority for our clients, so we couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our partnership with the global leaders in this space,” said Morgan.

“Not only is Veridooh global leaders in verification, but their professionalism and commitment to helping us to go above and beyond for our clients is absolutely second to none.

“Over the past three years our agencies have leaned on Veridooh’s unique independent verification technology to track, measure, and verify the performance of digital OOH. We know that this partnership is going to be a game changer in delivering even greater value for our clients”.

Veridooh has been IPG Mediabrands’ independent verification partner for DOOH since 2020. Since then, Veridooh has expanded to cover all OOH formats across digital, programmatic and static media buys. This broadened capability is now available to all IPG Mediabrands agencies as part of the strengthened deal.

Veridooh’s proprietary and patented solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. The technology provides more than 400 metrics on campaign delivery in an all-in-one platform.

IPG Mediabrands is one of the biggest spenders in OOH advertising. Its agencies, UM, Initiative, Rufus and Kinesso have used Veridooh to gain greater transparency and confidence in their OOH investment. The independent data from Veridooh has allowed agency teams to better plan, track, and verify campaign delivery for brands such as Optus, Lion and Amazon.