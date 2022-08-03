VEGEMITE Launches Its Very Own Cookbook Ahead Of Centenary Celebrations

Penguin Random House Australia (PRH) has announced it will release The VEGEMITE Cookbook: Favourite recipes that TASTE LIKE AUSTRALIA to be published November 1, 2022.

The world may be forever evolving, but one thing that remains the same is Australia’s love for VEGEMITE. And what makes VEGEMITE so great? It’s completely woven into the fabric of our nation – it isn’t just owned and made in Australia; IT TASTES LIKE AUSTRALIA.

2023 is the Centenary celebration for VEGEMITE, and two iconic brands have come together to create a recipe book that will guarantee lots of Happy Little VEGEMITEs. From bolognese, breakfast muffins and roast beef with VEGEMITE gravy; to fresh ways to include VEGEMITE in soups, salads and stir-fries. It even brings a delicious twist to a batch of chocolate raspberry brownies!

Celebrating 100 years of VEGEMITE’s place in our hearts and pantries, The VEGEMITE Cookbook not only includes over 40 easy, and delicious recipes but is also filled with stories and anecdotes from VEGEMITE’s rich history as an Aussie icon.

Isabelle Yates, head of Penguin Publishing Lab said, “There are very few Australian brands that are as iconic as VEGEMITE, so we feel proud and privileged to be publishing this joy-filled cookbook to celebrate VEGEMITE’s centenary in style. It’s sure to satisfy VEGEMITE lovers, young and old!’”

‘We’re incredibly humbled that Australians have invited VEGEMITE into their homes since 1923,” added Jacqui Roth, VEGEMITE Marketing Manager. ‘What better way to honour our nation’s icon, than by releasing the VEGEMITE Cookbook to celebrate the many ways to enjoy VEGEMITE?’